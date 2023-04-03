Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been at the center of trade rumors since the season ended.
Newsweek reported that Hill, 31, has no guaranteed money past the 2025 season. This means the Dolphins will need to decide whether to extend his contract or trade him elsewhere.
Hill’s performance in the 2024 season hasn’t matched the explosive numbers of previous years. While he is still considered one of the NFL’s top players, his future in South Beach remains unknown.
‘Hill is still among the very best in the league’
The NFL offseason is a time when some of the league’s best players earn the most money through contract extensions with their respective teams or free agency. CBS Sports analyst Tyler Sullivan had the inside scoop on team-player deals, including Hill and what could happen if he remains in a Dolphins uniform.
“Something will need to give between Hill and the Dolphins,” Sullivan wrote. “He’s been the subject of trade speculation since the minute Miami’s season ended (largely thanks to his doing). However, no blockbuster that ships Hill out of South Beach has come across the wire.”
He continued, “If Miami decides to keep its star receiver, it’ll likely need to come to some sort of an extension. Hill is signed through the 2026 season, but has no guaranteed money after this coming year. Even as he enters his age-31 season, Hill is still among the very best in the league at his position, so any sort of extension will be lucrative.”
Hill’s performance in previous seasons
In the 2024 season, Hill had 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. Those numbers were comparably different than the numbers he put up in the two previous seasons.
According to ESPN, in 2023 Hill had a total of 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. The nine-time NFL veteran previously had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games in the 2022 season.
What did Hill say about the Buffalo Bills and its fan base?
Following trade speculation, Hill also had a few choice words for his AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills, and their fan base. Athlon Sports reported that some NFL teams held organized team activities on Tuesday for players and personnel to reconnect in preparation for the upcoming season.
Instead, Hill appears in a now-viral video spending time with popular YouTube personalities in a limousine and sounding off on his rivalry with the Bills, particularly their fans. He previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs, often facing the Bills in both the regular season and the playoffs.
“I don’t f**k with the Bills,” Hill says in the 36-second clip.
“When I used to play in Kansas City bruh, it was always f**k the Bills every time we played against them. And we f**ked them up every time,” he says.
“But in Miami it’s the same thing too though, but like 10 times harder. It’s f**k the Bills all day. All they wanna do is jump through f**king tables ’cause they got f**king CTE. Stupid f**king fans.”
Holy Sh*t: Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill goes OFF on Bills fans saying they have "CTE" and are "Stupid":
"F**k the Bills. It's f**k the Bills all day; all they want to do is jump through tables. Stupid-a** fans."
😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/JB038EO5o7
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 27, 2025
Hill has played against the Bills a total of 12 times in his career, per Athlon Sports. The Bills and the Dolphins will match up in Week 3 of the 2025 season in Buffalo and Week 10 in Miami.