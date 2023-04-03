What did Hill say about the Buffalo Bills and its fan base?

Following trade speculation, Hill also had a few choice words for his AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills, and their fan base. Athlon Sports reported that some NFL teams held organized team activities on Tuesday for players and personnel to reconnect in preparation for the upcoming season.

Instead, Hill appears in a now-viral video spending time with popular YouTube personalities in a limousine and sounding off on his rivalry with the Bills, particularly their fans. He previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs, often facing the Bills in both the regular season and the playoffs.

“I don’t f**k with the Bills,” Hill says in the 36-second clip.

“When I used to play in Kansas City bruh, it was always f**k the Bills every time we played against them. And we f**ked them up every time,” he says.

“But in Miami it’s the same thing too though, but like 10 times harder. It’s f**k the Bills all day. All they wanna do is jump through f**king tables ’cause they got f**king CTE. Stupid f**king fans.”

Holy Sh*t: Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill goes OFF on Bills fans saying they have "CTE" and are "Stupid": "F**k the Bills. It's f**k the Bills all day; all they want to do is jump through tables. Stupid-a** fans." 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/JB038EO5o7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 27, 2025

Hill has played against the Bills a total of 12 times in his career, per Athlon Sports. The Bills and the Dolphins will match up in Week 3 of the 2025 season in Buffalo and Week 10 in Miami.