A person had a medical emergency while driving on Sunday, causing a multi-car collision in the popular tourist area of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, that left one person dead and six others injured, officials said.
The woman who had the emergency was driving downtown in Gatlinburg and mistakenly accelerated instead of breaking during the medical episode.
Details of what caused the multi-car crash in Gatlinburg
The woman struck pedestrians and vehicles along Parkway, a busy tourist hub lined with restaurants and attractions that leads to the main road into Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
🚨 BREAKING: Major 5-vehicle crash in downtown Gatlinburg, TN — 6 injured, 3 airlifted to UT Medical Center.
The crash sent cars onto sidewalks, shutting down Parkway (lights 6–8).
Cause under investigation — possible medical emergency suspected.#Gatlinburg #Tennessee… pic.twitter.com/jdtq1RRms8
— The Curious Quill (@PleasingRj) June 2, 2025
When did the crash in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, happen?
The crash occurred around 4:14 p.m., according to officials and Newsweek. First responders, including the Gatlinburg Police Department, Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, rushed to the scene to assist the victims.
Three people were flown by Lifestar helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and three others were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.
As of Monday, the identities of the victims remain unknown.
Agencies are investigating the incident
Parkway remained closed for several hours into the early evening, with roadblocks causing significant traffic delays in the usually busy tourist area near the park.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Gatlinburg Police Department are investigating the incident.