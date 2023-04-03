Justin Timberlake is raising awareness regarding Lyme disease after announcing he was diagnosed with it. He took to social media to share his diagnosis, which he said has affected his daily life and live performances.

The artist emphasized the importance of sharing his experience in the hopes of connecting with others and avoiding any potential misinterpretation of his behavior while being in the public eye.

What did Justin Timberlake say about Lyme disease?

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” he captioned his Instagram post. “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted,” he added. “Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too.”

Other celebrities have spoken out about being diagnosed with the condition, including Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and Alec Baldwin.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread by ticks carrying the infection. An estimated 476,000 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, according to the CDC. Lyme disease was discovered in the 1970s in Lyme, Connecticut, after an outbreak of patients started experiencing rashes and fatigue. If caught early on, it can be treated with antibiotics.

“The bacteria is caused by borrelia burgdorferi and the way you get this is via tick bite. The tick typically has to be attached for about two to three days to transmit Lyme disease,” Cleveland Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Donald Dumford told Fox 8.

Symptoms often start about seven days after the infection and may include a fever, mild joint pain, muscle aches and rashes. If it remains untreated, Lyme disease may lead to more severe rashes, as well as neurologic symptoms, cardiac conditions and chronic pain. Some individuals infected with Lyme disease may also be asymptomatic.

How to prevent Lyme disease

There are several steps you can take in order to prevent contracting Lyme disease. First, know that it can be seasonal.

“It doesn’t die down to zero, but it drops significantly during summer and winter, and peaks during early autumn and spring,” Dr Sanjay Mehta, a general practitioner at the London General Practice, told The Independent.

Try to avoid tall grass, wooded and beach areas. Wearing long pants tucked into socks can be a good way to prevent ticks. You may also use bug spray such as permethrin, which can be sprayed on clothes, according to Dumford.

Showering once you’re inside, along with checking yourself, those around you and your pets is also recommended.

“If you see ticks on your skin, you don’t necessarily get transmission for up to four hours, so if you can remove them that’s ideal,” Mehta said.

Make sure to properly remove ticks if you find them. Use “tweezers close to the skin and make sure you pull the head out,” Dumford advised, per Fox 8.