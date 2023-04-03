Kai Cenat is bringing his streaming and content creation chops to the general public with the launch of “Streamer University,” a program designed to help train students who want to pursue a career in social media.

The internet personality shared more details about the program, which is taking place this weekend.

Cenat announced the opening of the program earlier this month.

“I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University,” he said in an announcement video in May. “Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king.”

“I look forward to seeing you all on campus for our first-ever semester,” Cenat added at the time.

In reality, the course takes place over three days rather than being a semester-long program. Over the course of a weekend, emerging content creators will take classes to learn how to further their careers while forging connections with fellow students and professors.

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University program will take place at the University of Akron

Streamer University will be hosted in real life at the University of Akron in Ohio. It’s entirely free, from travel to food and lodging, according to Complex.

A total of 120 participants were invited to attend the weekend rash course after applying online, according to Vulture. They will also be streaming from their own channels. Starting May 22, anyone can look up their streams on Twitch in the “Streamer University” category.

The opening stream, hosted by Cenat and titled “Orientation/Move In day” has already taken place and was viewed over 10 million times.

What does Kai Cenat’s Streamer University program entail?

Classes will be included in four main categories: Content Creation 101, Audience Growth, Monetization and Tech & Tools. Cenat is set to make appearances to share the knowledge he has gathered over the course of his career as a streamer. He is currently the most followed creator on Twitch with 17.3 million subscribers on the platform, according to The Beacon Journal. Cenat also boasts 12.7 million subscribers on YouTube 14.4 million followers on Instagram.

Streamer University list of classes and teachers

Classes at Streamer University will be taught by popular content creators. Duke Dennis will teach Physical Education, Agent will be in charge of Monetization for Dummies and DDG will head the Internet Beef 101 class, per Complex. Culinary will be taught by cookingwithkya, Defense Against Hating by ImDontai and Love & Relationships by India Love, while Ojay Suave will serve as a Guidance Counselor.

Other professors include ChrisnNxtDoor, Iamthekingoffitness, Markus King, Cindy Gallop, ExtraEmily, Preacherquis, AimHigh, Zias and B.Lou, Funny Marco and BenDaDonn.