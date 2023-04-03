Here are 10 NFL players who had “cursed” seasons after gracing the Madden cover, according to Delaware Online and ESPN.

Did every player have seasons impacted by injuries?

2025: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had season accolades, including Offensive Player of the Year honors, which earned him a spot on the Madden cover. However, he later had injuries in the 2024 season. He only played four games due to a right knee injury.

2017: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had an impressive NFL career, particularly during the nine seasons he spent with the team. After the release of the 2017 Madden game, Gronk suffered a series of injuries and was placed on the injured reserve list. He missed the first four games of the 2018 season.

2012: Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis had a breakout season with 1,000+ rushing yards, but an injury sidelined him for six games the following year. As a result, he never regained his 2012 form.

2011: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was one of the few cover athletes who didn’t suffer an injury. However, he did throw a career-high and franchise-record 22 interceptions, and the Saints missed the playoffs that season.

2010: Some Madden covers featured two players. That year, Steelers safety Troy Polamalu shared the cover with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The California native went on to miss 11 games in the regular season due to an MCL injury.

2009: After ending his Hall of Fame run with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre went on to lead the league with 22 interceptions in his lone season with the team.

2008: Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young threw just nine touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He was later benched that year.

2007: Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander had a less effective season, only rushing for 896 yards. Those numbers were considerably different from his explosive stats over the past five seasons, which consisted of 1,000-plus yards.

2006: Following a Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, injuries and other factors, including a public fallout with wide receiver Terrell Owens, derailed Donovan McNabb’s next season as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

2004: Just days after the game’s release, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick suffered a fractured fibula that limited him to only playing five games that season.