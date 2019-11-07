It may be the end of an era for Chris Paul.

According to USA Today, the NBA player, who just finished his 20th season with the San Antonio Spurs, hinted at his upcoming retirement. Read on for everything we know about Paul’s potential retirement.

Paul said he plans to play basketball for one more year

Paul, who’s a 12-time NBA All-Star, opened up about the future of his basketball career in an interview with Jemele Hill at the American Black Film Festival. After explaining that Paul is in the “twilight” of his playing career, she asked the 40-year-old how much longer he will play the game.

“At the most, a year,” Paul said, BET reported. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years, you do not get back, with your kids, with your family.”

Where will Paul end up for the 2025-2026 season?

According to USA Today, Paul signed a one-year, $10.4 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2024-25 season. Now he’s a free agent, and though Hill mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a guard, Paul explained that he has yet to find his next team. Ultimately, the decision will be dictated by what’s best for his family.

“My wife and my kids are in LA. … I love to play basketball, but I love my kids and my family more. That is gonna weigh a huge part on my decision on what happens next year,” he said.

Paul echoed similar sentiments in June while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, where he explained that he wants to be close to his family, who are on the West Coast.

“My son just turned 16,” he said on the show. “My daughter is 12. The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them. I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State — they were in Houston with me, Oklahoma City. … I’ve been around a few teams, but I’ve been away from them for the last six years. It’s a little different. That’s the conversation.”

Though Paul is remaining tight-lipped on where he’ll go next, NBA insider Marc Stein shared on Substack that the 40-year-old has passed on offers from the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks, BET reported. Stein also reported that Paul is seriously considering a move to the Milwaukee Bucks.