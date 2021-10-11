As the end of the NBA season nears, we find ourselves in some familiar territory. Adam Silver announced recently that the NBA’s All-Star Game will be moving to a USA versus the world format. With the vast volume of international star talent the NBA now has, one would say that this move makes sense. I believe that this move wasn’t inherently necessary. It has become a feasible option because of the lack of competition in recent NBA All-Star games. These gimmicks are an indictment of this era of the NBA. As exciting as the regular season can be, the pure joy of the NBA All-Star game has been lost. Silver, the NBA’s Commissioner, has been on a mission to change this. But it may be proving to be too much, as he is in a position where he may be serving too many Gods.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is on the record saying that he believes if this new format doesn’t work, Silver will cancel NBA All-Star Weekend. I know many will find that to be hyperbolic. But in a vacuum, I don’t think that’s a crazy supposition. However, I tend to believe that capitalism will always reign supreme. So, the revenue-generating machine that NBA All-Star Weekend has become cannot simply just poof and disappear.

NBA All-Star Weekend has become such a huge selling piece for the NBA

Much like we see WWE’s WrestleMania making big use of brand partnerships during WrestleMania week, the NBA understands the opportunity at their feet every February. The eyes of the world are on your product, and it’s prime real estate to make the most of it for your league and its players.

NBA players’ days during that weekend are packed with their own activations and appearances

It’s totally different than what was experienced during the 1990s. These events become way less about the young fans many times and more about pushing respective brands and technologies to ultimately sell to the people. Again, in a vacuum, not the worst thing in the world. But relative to what All-Star Weekend is to truly represent, it has diluted to a TV watching experience come Sunday evening.

NBA players cite fatigue as it pertains to All-Star Weekend

They say if there wasn’t as much demand for them to be doing so many other things that weekend, maybe they would have more energy for Sunday. I personally don’t see a way out of something seemingly so cyclical. Will capitalism ever take a backseat to the integrity of the game? I just don’t see it.

It’s a huge reason why I feel the NBA has even pulled back on NBA Finals decals on the court. Fewer of those designs and more room for ad space? Bear in mind that during the Emirates NBA Cup, the tournament already has a huge sponsor in Emirates. So, they can go all out with custom courts for every city. The NBA Finals do not have such a sponsor, so the quiet part they’re refusing to say is that they’d much rather use real estate on the court for sponsors above all else.

Will we ever remedy NBA All-Star Weekend?

There’s a chance, but it’ll take compromise from all parties involved. Sponsors will have to be flexible, as will Commissioner Silver. The players may have to seek to do some more of these appearances in the off-season, etc. I guess that’s a lot to ask for, so it all remains to be seen.

What I can assure you is that the saga of NBA All-Star Weekend will continue; this is just another step in its evolution.