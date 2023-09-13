Coco Gauff has made a name for herself at a young age for being an exceptional tennis athlete, inspiring people around the world. Though her success ultimately can be accredited to her hard work and talent, Gauff’s story is not complete without the mention of her parents. Gauff has praised parents Candi and Corey Gauff for being her biggest supporters, fans and sources of inspiration. Learn here everything to know about Coco Gauff’s parents and what led them to raising the tennis champion known today.

Who Is Coco Gauff?

Before diving into Gauff ‘s parents, let’s learn more about the young tennis star and the feats she has achieved so early into her career. Cori “Coco” Gauff is a highly talented professional tennis player from the United States. She was born on March 13, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. Gauff rose to prominence at a very young age due to her exceptional skills on the tennis court.

She gained widespread attention in 2019 when, at just 15 years old, she made a remarkable run at Wimbledon. Gauff, as a wildcard entry, defeated her idol Venus Williams in the first round, becoming the youngest player to win a Wimbledon match since 1991. Since then, Gauff has continued to showcase her talent and potential in various tournaments. Her style of play is characterized by powerful groundstrokes, speed, agility, and a strong mental game. Gauff has also achieved success in doubles competitions and has been praised for her sportsmanship and positive attitude. Beyond her skills as a tennis player, she has become an inspirational figure for many young athletes around the world. Gauff’s coaches/parents are highly responsible for the heights their daughter has been able to take her career to. Here’s more about Coco Gauff’s parents.

Who Are Coco Gauff’s Parents?

Coco Gauff’s parents are Corey Gauff and Candi Gauff. The couple have been married for over 20 years, celebrating 23 years of marriage in January. Before marrying and becoming parents to a tennis legend-in-the-making, the Gauffs were athletes and nearly made it big themselves. Candi Gauff was a part of the Florida State University track and field team where her performance in a heptathlon event is still regarded as one of the best scores in the school’s history. Candi also won several other awards and championships for her athleticism in college and even before then in high school. Additionally, Corey Gauff was an athlete in college as a basketball player for Georgia State University.

Despite having their own athletic talent they could have passed down, the Gauffs credit all of Coco’s accomplishments to her own years of hard work rather than just being a prodigy. However, Corey told The New York Times that he believes he and Candi’s experience with college athletics helped them to understand professional sports better and to raise a professional athlete.

The Gauffs introduced Coco to a variety of sports at a young age, but everything changed when they realized her potential at tennis when she was just eight years old. Weaver wrote that Corey and Candi moved from their home in Atlanta back to their hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, to raise her and dedicate their time to her tennis career with the most familial support. Candi, who worked as a teacher, quit her job to homeschool Coco. The family also moved in with Candi’s parents to save money and be able to better help Coco with her career financially. Eventually, Corey left his job as a healthcare worker to become Coco’s full time coach.

Corey and Candi are also parents to Coco’s younger brothers Cody (16) and Cameron (10) Gauff. The two boys also have interests in athletics, with basketball being their sport of choice. Corey and Candi encouraged all of their children to go after their dreams, whatever they may be.

Who Is Corey Gauff?

Corey Gauff’s relationship with his daughter Coco is comparable to that of the famous Richard Williams, father and coach of sister tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Corey quit his job as the family’s breadwinner to devote his time to learning the sport of tennis and being Coco’s coach. Much of his preparation entailed studying the careers and support systems behind tennis players who started young, especially the Williams sisters and their father.

Candi Gauff told ESPN in 2022, “If it wasn’t for the Williams sisters, Coco would not be a tennis player. “And if it wasn’t for Richard, my husband would not have studied tennis in that format. He’s patented himself off [Richard Williams] and used their roadmap.”

Corey had a plan to see Coco’s career take off in 10 years or by the time she was 18. He dedicated all his time and energy to not only training his daughter, but also finding her the right mentors and other resources to help her improve her skills.

Corey did not just coach his daughter on playing tennis but also on how to handle herself mentally on and off the court. Randi Richardson and Drew Weisholtz wrote for Today that Corey and Candi were all about “positive sports parenting,” and that Corey would emphasize the importance of cheering yourself on and having good body language on the court to Coco. Because of her Dad’s encouragement, Coco told reporters after her iconic 2019 Wimbledon win against Venus Williams, “I’ve said this before; I want to be the greatest. My dad told me I could do this when I was 8, and obviously, you never believe it. I’m still not 100 percent confident, but you have to say things and believe in them and see what happens.”

Corey Gauff is no longer the head coach of his daughter but Coco has stated many times that he is still heavily present in every match she plays and in whatever encouragement she needs.

Who Is Candi Gauff?

While Corey Gauff spent years as Coco Gauff’s on-the-court supporter, Candi Gauff was determined to be there for her daughter in every other way. Candi told The New York Times in 2019 that she purposefully lets her husband handle all of the coaching.

“I try to back away on the court because too many voices can be a crowd,” Candi said. “I let my husband be the coach, and I’m the supportive mom, the one if she hurts or is crying that she can communicate with.”

Candi helped Coco with her education and chose to remain as her daughter’s escape when she wanted to get away from tennis for a moment. She even worked as a mediator between Corey and Coco when the two would argue or have disagreements related to tennis on and off the court. Being this supportive figure for her daughter has proved to be crucial in Coco’s journey as she continuously praises her parents and thanks them for the support and encouragement they have always given her.

The Gauff Family

Coco Gauff’s parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, are a true testament to what good parenting and supporting a child can do for them and their future. Sometimes, simply having talent like Coco Gauff had at a young age is not enough. A support system like Candi and Corey that does not stand for quitting while simultaneously being a figure of love and validation is what can build a path to success.