England’s Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, a major summer event featuring top musical acts from the U.K., U.S. and beyond, has become a topic of political controversy over comments made by two acts concerning the Israeli/Palestinian conflict and the British government. The musicians, as well as the BBC network that broadcast their Glastonbury performances live, now face anger from members of the public and British politicians, as well as a potential legal investigation.

‘Death to the IDF’ and ‘‘’F**k Keir Starmer’ chants cause controversy

The most controversial moments from this year’s Glastonbury festival came during the Saturday performance by English rap/punk duo Bob Vylan, who led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF,” referring to the Israeli Defense Forces.

Bob Vylan : [crowd chanting] "Death, Death to the IDF, Death Death to the IDF"



Who are Bob Vylan as a group?

Bob Vylan is a London-based punk-rap duo made up of vocalist Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan. Known for their raw, politically charged lyrics and high-energy performances, the group blends elements of grime, punk, and hardcore to tackle issues like racism, police brutality, and systemic injustice.

The Glastonbury performances from Bob Vylan and Kneecap

Bob Vylan’s performance followed the Irish rap trio Kneecap. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other politicians had called for the group to be removed from the lineup due to one of its members facing criminal charges for allegedly expressing support for the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah, which he denies.



During Kneecap’s set, one of the band’s members told the crowd, “The prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f**k Keir Starmer,” with members of the crowd repeating the expletive toward the Labour Party leader.

After the performances, the Campaign Against Antisemitism announced that it was filing a formal complaint over the “outrageous decision” by the BBC to air the Bob Vylan performance. Local police have also stated they’re investigating whether either of the festival acts committed a crime. Starmer reiterated his opposition to the musicians’ message, saying, “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech.”

He added, “I said that Kneecap should not be given a platform and that goes for any other performers making threats or inciting violence.”

The prime minister also criticized the BBC for airing the performances, saying, “The BBC needs to explain how these scenes came to be broadcast.”

What festival organizers said

Festival organizers released a statement saying, “With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer’s presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs.”

They, however, clarified that they were “appalled” by the anti-IDF comments.

“Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

Glastonbury is a major, 5-day-long music festival held most summers in Pilton, Somerset, England. This year’s lineup included Alanis Morissette, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Charli XCX, Shaboozey and Doechii, among many others. Several other acts referenced Palestine during their performances. Singer CMAT, band the Libertines and footballer Gary Lineker all yelled “Free Palestine” during their appearances, while other acts displayed Palestinian flags or keffiyeh scarves. In the aftermath of the performances and complaints made by the Israeli embassy, British Health Secretary Wes Streeting agreed that the “death” chant was “appalling” but added, “I’d also say to the Israeli embassy, get your own house in order in terms of the conduct of your own citizens and the settlers in the West Bank.” Streeting criticized Israeli policy, saying, “I think there’s a serious point there by the Israeli embassy I take seriously. I wish they’d take the violence of their own citizens towards Palestinians more seriously.”

It remains to be seen whether the Glastonbury performances will lead to charges against Bob Vylan or additional legal trouble for Kneecap. Deadline reported that United Talent Agency has dropped Bob Vylan. The Trump administration also revoked the group’s United States visas just as they were set to do stateside shows.

The controversy is one of the major stories to come out of this year’s festival, with the harsh words and political debates demonstrating the impact of the war in Gaza and the larger Israeli/Palestinian conflict that continues not only in that region but around the world.