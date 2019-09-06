Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts met in college.

The pair, who first met at the University of Alabama in 2016, share a similar type of success story in their careers. While Hurts has emerged as an NFL superstar, Burrows is excelling in her career at IBM.

Bry Burrows is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member has been promoted from a senior client experience consultant to an artificial intelligence partner at IBM, according to her resume on LinkedIn.

Burrows, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish and political science from the University of Alabama, also got her MBA from the school, per The New York Post. At Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business, Burrow was vice president of the MBA Association and MBA Case Team captain.