Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is ready to start a new chapter with his fiancé Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows. The pair announced their engagement when they shared exclusive photos with Essence.
The images showed the couple embracing each other on a scenic beach decorated with candles, violins and dozens of roses at sunset.
Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts met in college.
The pair, who first met at the University of Alabama in 2016, share a similar type of success story in their careers. While Hurts has emerged as an NFL superstar, Burrows is excelling in her career at IBM.
Bry Burrows is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member has been promoted from a senior client experience consultant to an artificial intelligence partner at IBM, according to her resume on LinkedIn.
Burrows, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish and political science from the University of Alabama, also got her MBA from the school, per The New York Post. At Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business, Burrow was vice president of the MBA Association and MBA Case Team captain.
.@MandersonUA MBA student Bryonna Burrows, our next #WomenofCulverhouse feature, is a passionate advocate for advancing student life on campus and continues to lead by serving as vice president of the MBA Association and captain of the national award-winning MBA Case Team. pic.twitter.com/hWrZg2GukM
— Culverhouse College of Business (@culverhouseua) September 19, 2018
She is in the tech industry
Burrows is uplifting the next generation of tech pros as well as she coaches the youth in IBM’s Accelerate program and stays active in diversity panels, per Sports Illustrated. Hurts and Burrows continue to engage in many more community-inspiring initiatives together. As part of their generous effort, the couple make huge contributions to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization which supports children living with cancer.
In a 2023 interview with Essence, Hurts said he has known for a long time that Burrows is the one for him.
“I knew a long time ago,” the star quarterback told Essence. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”