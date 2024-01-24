It’s hard to keep up with all the reality dating shows, from Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match to the various countries running their versions of Love Island. While social media has quickly elevated these programs and their cast members to internet fame, none of them match the endurance of Bachelor Nation. The first season of The Bachelor aired in 2002, following Alex Michel on his quest for love. Since then, dozens of men and women have stepped into the leading roles on the show and its spin-offs, though it wasn’t until 2017 that a Black person took center stage. Now, Grant Ellis is carrying on Rachel Lindsay’s torch as he was just named as the next Bachelor, making him the second Black man ever in the coveted position.

Typically, casting announcements aren’t made this early on. However, after Ellis was eliminated from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette on Aug. 12th, ABC shared the big news. Executive Robert Mills responded to the confusion via X, writing, “We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season. If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!”

Bachelor Nation’s Lack of Diversity Previously Criticized

(Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)

ABC pushed Venezuelan athlete Juan Pablo Galavis as their first non-Caucasian lead in 2014, but critics were vocal about their disapproval. The network was feeling the pressure as viewers pleaded for more diversity; paired with a racial discrimination lawsuit in 2012 (which was ultimately dismissed), executives took action to bring more POC voices to the forefront. This began with Lindsay starring as The Bachelorette in 2017, but it would be several more years before a Black person got the same opportunity.

After Clare Crawley departed early from season 16 of the dating show, Black-Latino fan favorite Tayshia Adams stepped in to replace her. Since then, Michelle Young (who’s biracial) was the lead in season 18 and all four of her finalists had one Black and one White parent. As for The Bachelor, Matt James was the first male POC lead in the 25th season, around which time longtime host Chris Harrison left after defending a White contestant for attending an Antebellum South-themed event.

More recently, Charity Lawson and three of her four finalists on The Bachelorette season 20 were Black, and the current season’s star, Tran, is the first lead of Asian ancestry. ABC has come a long way in terms of diverse casting, but we’re curious to see what Grant Ellis will bring to the table during his run.

What Is Grant Ellis Looking for in Love?

All summer long we’ve been getting to know the 30-year-old through our TV screens. Based on the way he handled himself while courting Tran, it’s obvious that Ellis is a romantic. He went on several group dates before earning a one-on-one with The Bachelorette in week five. They took a horseback ride on the beach in New Zealand, followed by a picnic that was interrupted by rain. “I see somebody that I could have a life with,” the New Jersey native vulnerably told the other men in the house.

Ultimately, the current lead didn’t select Ellis for hometowns, leaving him with some tough feelings to work through. “I feel empty right now. I don’t know. Jenn’s a great woman. She’s a great woman and I expressed my love for her, like, I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough. It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody and they don’t feel the same about you, you know?” he vented during his elimination confessional. “I want a family, you know? I want to be happy, I want a wife, I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give me everything in return.”

Now that he’s confirmed as season 29’s star, Grant Ellis appeared on Good Morning America to dish on what he’s looking for in love. “Kind and understanding,” he began. “Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner are somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving. I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off. It’s gonna be so fun. I hope you guys tune in.”

Interesting Facts About the New Jersey Native

Grant Ellis Is a Former Pro Baller Turned Day Trader

The reality star has always loved basketball, playing in high school before heading to Iona University, Southern University and Albertus Magnus College. He later moved on to professional ball in the Dominican Republic until an injury ended this chapter of his life. “When life knocks you down, you have to be able to pivot,” Ellis said in his intro video on The Bachelorette. “So I ended up getting into the finance field, and then, it’s been off to the races from there.” These days, Grant Ellis is feeling passionate about his new career as a day trader. He “hopes to be able to provide for his future family,” as his bio on ABC notes.

His Home Life Hasn’t Always Been Easy

With so many contestants vying for the lead’s heart, it can be hard for viewers to connect with everyone in the cast. However, during their one-on-one date, Ellis shared a vulnerable story about his dad that resonated with many. “My father has been an addict for like, 30 years,” he told Tran. “Addiction is a hard thing because, you know, growing up, my pops was everything. He was my superhero,” the former athlete said, recalling outings with his dad where he was under the influence, unbeknownst to his son.

It was losing his job that sent the Ellis family patriarch to rehab, which helped him get started on his sobriety journey. “Ever since that, we had a talk and he was like, ‘Listen, son. This is the first time that you know the real me when I’m not intoxicated. So I’m, like, really leaning into that. So now, he’s, like, a little under two months sober, so, you know, I hope he holds strong. And it’s his first time living, too.” Though painful, watching his family’s struggles motivates Grant Ellis. “My mission in life is to be the man that my father wasn’t,” he told his ex-love interest.

30-Year-Old Has Lots of Hobbies to Keep Him Busy

When making his grand entrance on Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, Ellis’ personality was shining bright. He serenaded the black-haired beauty, showing off his passion for singing, which he also loves to do on karaoke night. While he doesn’t play basketball anymore, he enjoys watching the Lakers and stays active with salsa dancing and bowling. He aspires to visit every country in the world, and he’s clearly adventurous as he tried vegemite and kangaroo testicles while on a group date in Melbourne. Think Grant Ellis could be the man for you? Apply for a shot at love with him here!