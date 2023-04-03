Tait explained how his behavior had affected everyone around him

“I have hurt so many people in so many ways, and I will live with that shameful reality the rest of my life. I can only dream and pray for human forgiveness, because I certainly don’t deserve it. I have even accepted the thought that God may be the only One who ultimately and completely forgives me,“ Tait wrote. “Still, I want to say I’m sorry to everyone I have hurt. I am truly sorry.”

The musician said he “started on a path to health, healing, and wholeness“ before the news of his alleged transgressions became public, and thanked “clinical health professionals, loving family, caring friends, and wise counselors,” who “saw my brokenness and surrounded me with love, grace, and prayer.”

Tait continued: “I accept the consequences of my sin and am committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing-work I will do quietly and privately, away from the stage and the spotlight.”

“To the extent my sinful behavior has caused anyone to lose respect or faith or trust in me, I understand, deserve, and accept that,“ he acknowledged. “But it crushes me to think that someone would lose or choose not to pursue faith and trust in Jesus because I have been a horrible representative of Him-for He alone is ultimately the only hope for any of us,“ Tait said before concluding his statement with a Bible scripture, Psalm 51.