Michael Tait, the former lead singer of the Christian rock band Newsboys, spoke publicly about his struggles with substance abuse and the recent sexual assault allegations against him.
Michael Tait’s sexual assault allegations explained
Tait, 59, was the Newsboys’ frontman for more than 16 years before announcing his decision to leave the group in January. While the singer has been at the forefront of sexual accusations for decades, a newly published investigation from The Roys Report revealed disturbing details about Tait’s behavior as a member of the Newsboys.
The Christian media outlet conducted a two-and-a-half-year investigation, revealing that Tait allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted three men he befriended on Christian music tours in 2004, 2010 and 2014. The men reportedly involved in the incidents were 22 at the time.
Additionally, the three men revealed that drugs and alcohol were a factor in the alleged sexual incident with Tait.
Tait confirmed the allegations on social media
On Tuesday, Tait spoke out about the allegations in an Instagram post titled “My Confession,” admitting that the reports about drug and alcohol abuse, along with sexual activity with men, “are sadly, largely true.”
“For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way,“ he wrote.
“I am ashamed of my life choices and actions, and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it — sin. I don’t blame anyone or anything but myself,“ he continued. “While I might dispute certain details in the accusations against me, I do not dispute the substance of them.”
Why did Tait leave the Newsboys?
Tait also opened up about his decision to leave the Newsboys earlier this year. Though it was a tough move, he said he needed to “get help“ to better himself.
“I was not healthy, physically or spiritually, and was tired of leading a double life,“ he wrote, adding he received six weeks of treatment in a Utah treatment center “that may have saved my life from ultimate destruction.“
“I have been clean and sober since, though I still have lots of hard work ahead of me,“ he shared.
Tait added that for years, he “lied and deceived“ those closest to him, including his former bandmates, about the life he was living.
“I was, for the most part, living two distinctly different lives. I was not the same person on stage Sunday night that I was at home on Monday.”
Tait explained how his behavior had affected everyone around him
“I have hurt so many people in so many ways, and I will live with that shameful reality the rest of my life. I can only dream and pray for human forgiveness, because I certainly don’t deserve it. I have even accepted the thought that God may be the only One who ultimately and completely forgives me,“ Tait wrote. “Still, I want to say I’m sorry to everyone I have hurt. I am truly sorry.”
The musician said he “started on a path to health, healing, and wholeness“ before the news of his alleged transgressions became public, and thanked “clinical health professionals, loving family, caring friends, and wise counselors,” who “saw my brokenness and surrounded me with love, grace, and prayer.”
Tait continued: “I accept the consequences of my sin and am committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing-work I will do quietly and privately, away from the stage and the spotlight.”
“To the extent my sinful behavior has caused anyone to lose respect or faith or trust in me, I understand, deserve, and accept that,“ he acknowledged. “But it crushes me to think that someone would lose or choose not to pursue faith and trust in Jesus because I have been a horrible representative of Him-for He alone is ultimately the only hope for any of us,“ Tait said before concluding his statement with a Bible scripture, Psalm 51.
Who is Michael Tait?
Michael Tait of the District of Columbia began his music career in the late 1980s with the rap/rock trio DC Talk, alongside Liberty University friends and bandmates TobyMac and Kevin Max, according to Audio Technica.
The group’s 1996 album, Jesus Freak, became an instant hit and spent 79 weeks on Billboard’s 200 list, selling more than 3 million copies, per TRR. DC Talk continued to dominate the Christian music scene, earning four Grammy Awards.
Tait joined the Christian group Newsboys in 2009. He replaced lead singer Peter Furler and became the lead vocalist of the award-winning group. With the addition of Tait, Newsboys released four top-charting albums on Billboard’s Christian charts, with 2011’s God’s Not Dead reaching gold status, TRR reported.
Outside of the band’s success, there were reports of Tait’s sexual orientation being discussed on social media. TikTok influencer Azariah Southworth, who is known for outing people on the platform, allegedly shared that Tait was gay on Jan. 15. The following day, Tait announced in an Instagram post that he was stepping down from the group.
Newsboys speak out
“Our hearts were shattered when we read the news alleging drug abuse and inappropriate sexual actions by our former lead singer, Michael Tait,“ band members Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis, Duncan Phillips and Adam Agee said in a joint Instagram statement on June 5.
They added, “We are horrified, heartbroken, and angry at this report and in many ways, we feel as if we and our families have been deceived for the last fifteen years.
“When he left the band in January, Michael confessed to us and our management that he ‘had been living a double-life’ but we never imaged that it could be this bad.”
