Respectful tone but sharp clashes over issues

While the presidential debates have been contentious and sometimes have led to outrageous statements and moments, the vice presidential debate was notable for how cordial it was. Though Vance and Walz expressed vastly different views and attacked the other ticket’s stances on everything from health care to energy policy to foreign affairs, they did so calmly and respectfully. At multiple points, each candidate expressed some level of agreement with the other, presenting themselves as two candidates with good-faith disagreements on how to achieve similar broad goals.

The respectful tone did not, however, prevent them from going at one another on issues like abortion policy. Vance repeated an accusation that Walz’s abortion policies in Minnesota allowed for babies born from failed abortions to die, while Walz highlighted the story of Amber Thurman, who died after developing complications from a medical abortion and was initially denied care in Georgia under its restrictive abortion laws.

The family of Amber Thurman has issued a statement following discussions during the Vice Presidential debate about Amber and women’s reproductive rights: Tonight, we commend Governor @Tim_Walz for telling Amber’s story and for his unwavering commitment to defending women’s… pic.twitter.com/SRUihCKvw2 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 2, 2024

Another striking moment came regarding immigration. Despite the announcement that moderators would not fact-check the candidates’ claims, the moderators did step in as Vance repeated false claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio. As Vance double downed, trying to paint the process by which the Haitians were allowed to stay in the United States as unlawful and talking over the moderators to do so, the candidates’ mics were turned off, with co-moderator Margaret Brennan informing them that the audience could no longer hear the candidates and saying “thank you for describing the legal process” in response to Vance’s words.