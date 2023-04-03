According to a news release, the board terminated Buchanan “for cause” after an investigation by outside counsel found he had “violated company policies by directing the company to engage in vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest.”

The Wisconsin-based company added that Buchanan’s termination was “unrelated to the company’s performance, financial reporting, results of operations, and did not involve any other company personnel.”

Buchanan, the former CEO of arts and crafts retailer Michaels, was hired by Kohl’s in November and officially began his role on Jan. 15. He was expected to help reverse the company’s recent sales slump. However, sales declined by 4.3% during his brief tenure, according to a company preliminary earnings report obtained by CNN and Reuters.