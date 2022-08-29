Longtime friends Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton are at odds. Hylton recently filed a lawsuit in New York against Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions.

According to AllHipHop, Hylton is suing Blige for $5 million in damages for breach of contract, emotional distress and interference with business relationships. It all stems from their mutual pal and rapper Vado, who is Hylton’s client under her agency, M.I.S.A. Management. Hylton alleges that Vado engaged in shady business practices with Blige and that she attempted to poach Vado from her.

Misa Hylton’s lawyer speaks about her estrangement from Mary J Blige

Hylton’s attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, gave an exclusive interview with The Breakfast Club, explaining how the situation turned into a legal matter.

“It’s very unfortunate that this had to go down like this because Misa tried every possible avenue in terms of trying to amicably to resolve this with Mary directly, with Mary’s camp, but unfortunately, and it’s unbeknownst to us why Mary J. Blige and why her camp cut off Misa Hylton,” Ramcharitar said in a recording shared by The Breakfast Club via Instagram.

He also clarified that Vado isn’t the reason why they’re no longer friends.

Allegations of Mary J Blige sabotaging Vado’s career

According to court documents, Vado entered into a management agreement with M.I.S.A. on July 25, 2023, entitling the agency to 20% of his earnings, AllHipHop reported. However, just months later, on October 1, 2023, Vado signed a recording deal with Beautiful Life Productions. Blige and Vado teamed up for 2023’s “Still Believe in Love.”

By July 2024, the lyricist had completed a full album. Still, Blige allegedly halted the rollout of Vado’s project and potential performances if he stayed with M.I.S.A. Management.

As a result, Vado is said to be struggling due to being unable to earn income or repay advances tied to his record deal. Hylton and M.I.S.A. Management are seeking an injunction to prevent Blige or her company from causing further disruption to her client’s career. Blige has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.