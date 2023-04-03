Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was ejected after heated exchanges with referees during a play-in game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
According to Yahoo! Sports, Young helped the Hawks rally from a 22-point first-half deficit, which brought the team within three points in the third quarter. However, the Magic regained control in the fourth, after which Young took out his frustration on multiple referees.
Young had two technical fouls and an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct
The 26-year-old earned two quick technical fouls before being ejected Tuesday night — one for firing a chest pass at referee James Williams on the baseline and the other when he kicked the ball away from another referee, Pat Fraher. According to NBA rules, players who receive two technical fouls are removed automatically from the game.
TRAE YOUNG CHUCKED THE BALL AT THE REF AND GOT EJECTED 💀 pic.twitter.com/QXFDQJUujQ
Williams speaks out on Young’s on-court antics
Young escalated the incident by playing keep-away with Fraher, performing a fake crossover dribble before conceding to the ejection and dropping the ball as he walked toward the tunnel, per Yahoo! Sports.
“Trae Young received his first unsportsmanlike technical foul for throwing the ball at a game official,” Williams told a reporter after the game, ESPN reported.
When asked about the second technical foul, Williams said Young’s series of antics before leaving the court led to the ejection.
“He received his second unsportsmanlike technical foul for kicking the ball away and making a mockery of the game as we were attempting to shoot the free throw for the first technical foul, and by rule when the player receives two unsportsmanlike fouls, he’s ejected from the game,” Williams said.
The Hawks were down by as many as 25 points and ultimately lost to the Magic, 120–95.
‘If you see a foul, you should call a foul’
Young spoke with reporters after the game, stating that his on-court behavior was meant as a statement in defense of his teammates.
“Sometimes when I take my frustration out on the refs, it’s not just for me,” Young said, according to ESPN. “It’s for my teammates. I see Dyson Daniels going; he may not be a household name yet, but he deserves the same amount of respect as some of these other guys. If you see a foul, you should call a foul. That’s pretty much all it was for me.”
According to The Associated Press, Orlando outnumbered Atlanta 25-18 in personal fouls during the game, and the Hawks attempted 34 free throws, while the Magic took 27.
The Hawks will vie for the No. 8 seed in the East
“They’re a physical team. I’ve had two teammates hurt this year in one game against them,” Young said. “I’m not going to call them dirty players or anything like that. I think they have a lot of talented players. But a lot of the plays and the moments … it’s not even necessarily basketball at that point. I think that’s where the frustration got.”
The Hawks will face the winner of Wednesday’s Bulls-Heat elimination game Friday to determine the No. 8 seed in the East as well as who will match up against the top-seeded Cavaliers in the first round.
“I’m not going to let the refs frustrate me like that in our next game,” Young said. “I know we’ve got to win or go home next game, and I’m going to be ready.”