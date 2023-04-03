Williams speaks out on Young’s on-court antics

Young escalated the incident by playing keep-away with Fraher, performing a fake crossover dribble before conceding to the ejection and dropping the ball as he walked toward the tunnel, per Yahoo! Sports.

“Trae Young received his first unsportsmanlike technical foul for throwing the ball at a game official,” Williams told a reporter after the game, ESPN reported.

When asked about the second technical foul, Williams said Young’s series of antics before leaving the court led to the ejection.

“He received his second unsportsmanlike technical foul for kicking the ball away and making a mockery of the game as we were attempting to shoot the free throw for the first technical foul, and by rule when the player receives two unsportsmanlike fouls, he’s ejected from the game,” Williams said.

The Hawks were down by as many as 25 points and ultimately lost to the Magic, 120–95.