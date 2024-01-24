When young, aspiring astronauts dream about shooting off into space in a rocket ship, their minds rarely wander to worst case scenario situations. Instead, they fantasize about discovering life on other planets, finding out if galaxy beyond Earth really smells like burnt steak and overall, making a difference with their contributions. Even so, it’s important for astronauts to undergo the necessary training to prepare them for emergencies. The situation with Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore is a reminder of this, especially as both astronauts stuck in space made a safe splash landing earlier this week.

The seasoned NASA employees each have remarkable careers, which likely helped to prepare them for the unexpected period of time they spent aboard the International Space Station. Here’s everything we know about Williams and Wilmore’s personal achievements, what resulted in the astronauts getting stuck and how Elon Musk helped them make a safe return thanks to his SpaceX technology.

About Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Sunita “Suni” Williams is a veteran NASA astronaut and a former U.S. Navy test pilot known for her incredible contributions to space exploration. Born in Euclid, Ohio in 1965, Williams has had an illustrious career, logging over 321 days in space across multiple missions. Among her professional achievements are: setting a record for the most spacewalks by a female astronaut (seven total, spanning 50 hours and 40 minutes) and commanding Expedition 33 aboard the International Space Station.

Like many in her chosen field, Williams values her health and fitness. In 2007, she made history as the first person to run a marathon in space, completing the Boston Marathon via treadmill during a stint on the ISS. Elsewhere, she’s operated as a key player in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, lending her talents to the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Known for his exceptional career as both a test pilot and space explorer, Barry Eugene “Butch” Wilmore is a NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy captain. He was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in December 1962; throughout his life, Wilmore has served as a combat pilot, space shuttle pilot and ISS commander. The Southerner, too, has several spacewalks (four) under his belt, totaling 25 hours and 36 minutes while preparing critical repairs and maintenance outside the ISS.

How Long Were the Astronauts Stuck in Space, and What Did They Do While There?

Per AP News, Williams and Wilmore embarked on what was intended to be an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. However, upon docking, the machine experienced thruster malfunctions and helium leaks, rendering it unsafe for the return journey. Consequently, their mission was unexpectedly extended, resulting in a 286-day stay aboard the ISS.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances keeping the astronauts stuck in space, they didn’t let their extended stay go to waste. Just one area that kept Wilmore and Williams busy was scientific research in the fields of biology, physics and materials science. They engaged in the testing of new technologies intended for future missions to help ensure the reliability and efficiency of equipment required for long-duration space travel.

Elsewhere, the duo built on their spacewalk time while upgrading external components of the ISS. On Jan. 30, the NASA employees spent almost five and a half hours removing a radio frequency group antenna assembly, at which time Williams set a new record for females in her field. Finally, the astronauts stuck in space used their time to mentor others, preparing them for the challenges of living and working outside of the Earth’s atmosphere.

When Did the Astronauts Return?

After spending over nine months in space, Williams and Wilmore returned to Earth on Mar. 18, 2025. Their journey home was facilitated by SpaceX’s Dragon Freedom spacecraft, which safely splashed down off the coast of Florida around 6 PM EDT, the New York Post reports.

While these astronauts stuck in space were likely patiently biding their time away from Earth, at home, their long-time fans were reminded of Williams and Wilmore’s resilience and adaptability while facing unexpected challenges. Their bravery is an inspiration to the collective as we navigate such fast-paced, ever-evolving times.