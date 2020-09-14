Democrats and Republicans each racked up election victories on Tuesday, with a Democratic-supported candidate winning an open seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Republicans winning two congressional elections but by smaller margins than many had predicted. Overall, Tuesday’s races indicate that Democrats may gain momentum as support for the Trump coalition becomes shakier.

Wisconsin Supreme Court maintains liberal majority

Perhaps the most significant decision on Tuesday came out of Wisconsin, Newsweek reported, where liberal candidate Susan Crawford cruised to victory against conservative Brad Schimel, the state’s former attorney general, for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The win maintains a slim 4-3 majority of liberals over conservatives on the court. This balance may prove crucial in determining the outcomes of several high-profile cases in the state, such as whether congressional district lines will be redrawn in a way that will likely benefit Democrats. Other significant cases expected to come before the court will cover abortion rights and the rights of state workers to engage in collective bargaining.

Congratulations to Judge Susan Crawford on her victory, and to the people of Wisconsin for electing a judge who believes in the rule of law and protecting our freedoms. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 2, 2025

Last night, the will of the people prevailed, and Wisconsin demonstrated the strength of democracy to the nation.



Congratulations to Judge Susan Crawford on an important win for working families. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 2, 2025

Susan Crawford overcomes unprecedented spending

According to NPR, the Wisconsin Supreme Court race became the most expensive judicial race in American history, with $90 million reportedly being spent on the campaigns. Top Trump advisor Elon Musk paid $25 million to oppose Crawford, warning that her win could cause Republicans to lose their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives due to congressional redistricting in the state. Controversially, Musk offered money directly to individuals in Wisconsin, including distributing million-dollar checks days before the election and offering $100 each to people to sign petitions against “activist judges.” Crawford spoke on Musk’s involvement during her victory speech, saying, “As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin — and we won.”

Elon Musk lit $25 million on fire trying to buy Wisconsin’s Supreme Court—and still lost.



He backed Brad Schimel hard. Poured millions into ads, influencers, and turnout ops.



And Susan Crawford? Still took the W.



You can’t money-launder a message voters don’t want. This… pic.twitter.com/1irvLqUip8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 2, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: Susan Crawford WINS the Wisconsin Supreme Court election DEFEATING Elon Musk puppet Brad Schimel!



Congratulations Judge Crawford! pic.twitter.com/LfVkL3jlNG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 2, 2025

Republicans win in Florida, but Democrats do better than expected

Republicans fared better in Florida, Politico reported, where they won special elections for the U.S. representatives to Congress from the state’s 1st and 6th districts. Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s former chief financial officer, won the 1st District race by 15 points. State Sen. Randy Fine won the 6th District contest by 14 points despite millions of dollars being spent by Democrats in each race. While these elections were a victory for the GOP and added seats to the thin majority held by Republicans in the House of Representatives, the margins of victory were disappointing in two districts that Trump won by over 30 points in November.

Taken together, the results from these two states demonstrate that campaign spending and political polarization remain high even after November’s big wins for the GOP. As we gear up for next year’s midterm elections, the victory for Democrats in Wisconsin and the better-than-expected showing in Florida give the Democratic Party reasons to be hopeful and Republicans early cause for concern.