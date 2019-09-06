The woman who accused JAY-Z of rape is now heard in an audio recording admitting that the music mogul didn’t assault her and it was her lawyer who pushed her to file a lawsuit. According to ABC News, the woman was speaking to two private investigators when she revealed her statement in the recording.

“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the private investigator, who is associated with JAY-Z, asked Jane Doe, per ABC News.

“Yeah,” the woman replied.

What did attorney Tony Buzbee say about Jane Doe’s statement on JAY-Z?

After the woman said her lawyer Tony Buzbee pushed her to sue JAY-Z the attorney said that was a “blatant lie.”

“As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against JAY-Z — That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence,” Buzbee told ABC News.

In her sworn declaration, Jane Doe said her lawyer didn’t push her to file a false claim against the artist. She also said she dropped her case because of “fear of intimidation and retaliation from JAY-Z.”

What did JAY-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro say about the accusations?

JAY-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said his client never met the woman. He also said investigators never coerced or threatened Jane Doe.

“She voluntarily met, spoke to them and she told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this,” Spiro said, per ABC News.

The attorney added that the accusations have been hard on JAY-Z and Beyoncé and their three children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

“It’s tough to hear a false lie said about you, spread through the internet, and affecting your children,” Spiro said. “It’s tough on him. It’s tough on anybody. But what he does is he proves himself innocent. Today is hopefully the final chapter in that. And then they’re gonna move forward. That’s what Jay does.”

What’s the next step for JAY-Z after the Jane Doe dropped the case?

As Blavity previously reported, JAY-Z has now filed a defamation lawsuit against Jane Doe and Buzbee.

“The truth had to fully come out. This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation,” Spiro said.