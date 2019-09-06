The New York Yankees are creating a buzz with their new “torpedo” bats. The team made headlines after hitting a record 15 home runs in the first three games of the season using the new bats, sparking both hype and criticism. In response, the league stepped in to confirm that the bats are within regulation and completely legal.

What is the MLB’s rule for the types of bats that can be used in a game?

According to MLB.com, bats must be less than 2.61 inches in diameter and no longer than 42 inches. Based on those standards, the Yankees haven’t violated any rules, the league said. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone also addressed concerns, noting that the new bats don’t drastically impact the game.

“I say to you guys all the time, we’re trying to win on the margins,” Boone said, per MLB. “That shows up in so many different ways; whether you see bat models, the momentum steals that Volpe does. You see shifts. We have a big organization that is invested in a lot of different things, where we’re trying to be better in every possible way.”

Boone assured critics that the torpedo bats fall well within official guidelines.

“The reality is, it’s all within Major League standards,” he said. “It’s 2025, so we can account for things a lot better. When I played, I probably used six, seven, eight different model bats throughout my career. … Those things aren’t new. There’s just more people pouring into trying to optimize guys as best we can.”

Boone added that players aren’t required to use the torpedo bats. Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who’s off to another strong start this season, is among those who have opted out.

“What I’ve done the past couple of seasons speaks for itself,” Judge told the media as he confirmed that he doesn’t need the torpedo bats.

Are the torpedo bats making a big difference for the players?

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe said using the torpedo feels similar to swinging a standard bat, but the psychological boost could still help.

“It’s probably just a placebo,” Volpe said. “A lot of it is just looking up at your bat and seeing how big the barrel is, but it’s exciting. I think any 0.01 percent mentally that it gives you confidence, it helps.”

Outfielder Cody Bellinger said he feels better balance when using the torpedo.

“It’s so unique. I think there has been some more success with it and maybe some more advancements [since last year],” Bellinger said, per MLB. “The benefit for me is, I like the weight distribution. Personally, the weight is closer to my hands, so I feel as if it’s lighter in a way. For me, that was the biggest benefit. Obviously, the bigger the sweet spot, the bigger the margin for error.”