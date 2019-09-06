The “Sunshine” rapper also predicts that Drake’s career won’t last much longer.

“What happens when this thing collapses?” he said. “What happens when the columns start buckling? Are we not in some early stage of that at this present hour? Are we seeing the collapse of an empire?”

Drake, according to Bey, doesn’t have much to offer for his fans.

“Buying and selling, where’s the message that I can use?” he added. “You know, what’s in it for your audience apart from banging the pom-poms?”

Bey then added that Drake’s music is “likable.” But the rapper couldn’t control his laughter after trying to compliment Drake’s work. He also added some sarcasm to his answer.

“So many products! So many SKUs! Look at all these SKUs!” he joked. “I love this mall. Look at this place! I mean, look at this place! They have everything! Everything’s here. Oh, this is great. This is the new Drake, you hear it? It’s great.”