Strick, the Grammy-nominated YSL Rapper, has dropped his first-ever sneaker collaboration.

The collab is with Conzuri, and comes just as he dropped his new single, “Kisses Make Sure,” which features Young Thug and James Blake.

The Strick x Conzuri ‘PFX1 Collection,’ was first unveiled at Milan Fashion Week and sold out within five days. “It was awesome having the PFX debut in Milan and get exceptional feedback,” the rapper told Blavity exclusively. “Meant we are on the right track.”

He said that one similarity between making music and sneaker design is the innovation aspect. “For me, when I’m making music, I’m aiming to do something original that people will still find relatable and feel the energy,” he explained. “We took a very similar approach in designing the PFX.”

The rapper couldn’t pick just one thing he likes about the shoe.

Photo: Conzuri

“Honestly, [it’s] hard not to say the shoe in its entirety,” he said. “I’m hype about the removable puffer, as it adds versatility. And the shoe without the cover is reminiscent of my affinity with the skateboard culture and community. So, [it’s] hard to pick a favorite part of the shoe…I’m [just] happy it’s released.”

This first sneaker collab for Strick precedes his second album as well. Talking about what’s up for him for the rest of the year, he teased, “I’m finishing up my sophomore album schedule[d] to drop later this year as well as some live shows.”

He is also hinting at some music collaborations. “I gotta keep even that a surprise,” he said. “But [there are] def a few artists I’m looking forward to working with this year for certain. Gotta stay tuned.”