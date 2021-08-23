A strange crackling sound heard during a conversation with his grandmother gave 12-year-old Ramir Parker a chance to save his family from their burning home in Petersburg, Virginia.

WRIC reported that Ramir was upstairs with his grandmother on Tuesday when he heard the noise and thought of his younger brothers, ages 1 and 2, who had woken up from their naps in the living room downstairs. Stepping into the hallway, he saw thick, black smoke rising from the basement. According to the outlet, he yelled, “Fire!” and alerted his grandmother without hesitation.

Ramir didn’t think twice before rushing into the smoke-filled living room to save his brothers and leading everyone outside to safety.

His family and the Petersburg Fire Department are beyond proud

“My mother-in-law told me that my son told her that he smelled fire and they went downstairs, cause they thought it was his little brothers playing, but it wasn’t,” WTVR reported Andrea Parker, Ramir’s mother, said.

Petersburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Braden Peter told the outlet, “I was about three miles away and off in the distance I could see a large column of black smoke that was coming from the direction of where the house fire was dispatched.”

Peter added that when he arrived, live power lines had caught fire “across the front yard and across the street,” with firefighters battling the blaze for about 20 minutes.

Petersburg Fire Chief Wayne Hoover praised Ramir’s heroic efforts in saving his family.

“A 12-year-old knew his house was on fire, took time, got his 1-year-old and 2-year-old brother out of the house, made sure his grandmother was out, that’s things you would expect out of an adult. This 12-year-old stepped up and saved three lives today, and we as the Petersburg Fire Department could not be prouder of him,” WTVR reported Hoover said, adding, “I thoroughly believe with the amount of fire and as quick as it went up, that this young man did save some lives today.”

How will Ramir Parker be celebrated for his heroism?

The Petersburg Fire Rescue & Emergency Services shared the story on Facebook, calling Ramir a “hero among us.”

“Today, tragedy struck the home at 2001 Burks Street as flames tore through the structure, leaving devastation behind. Our hearts go out to the family affected, and we lift them in prayer during this difficult time,” the post began.

It continued, “Ramir saved lives today. His quick thinking and selfless bravery are nothing short of heroic. In a moment where seconds mattered, he stepped up💪🏽just like a firefighter would. Just like a protector does.

“Ramir, we see you. We salute you. You showed the heart of a fireman today and the soul of a warrior.”

The department also mentioned its intent to honor Ramir’s bravery at an upcoming award ceremony.

Rod Parker, Ramir’s father, created a GoFundMe campaign, noting that an electrical issue caused the fire.

“If it wasn’t for my 12-year-old son, my mother and my 2 baby sons would not be here,” Parker wrote.

The campaign has raised over $9,000 to “pay towards the hotels and food and potentially the deposit for a house.”