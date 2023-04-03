“I cannot thank you all enough. I hope you guys understand how much you mean to me,” Wilson said shortly after the announcement. “I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all. We’ve been through the ringer — and we gon’ continue to go through the ringer — but one thing y’all don’t ever have to worry about is A’ja going anywhere.”

Napheesa Collier from the Minnesota Lynx came in second place in the MVP voting, while New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart finished third overall.