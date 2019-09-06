Why is Layshia Clarendon retiring from the WNBA?

In an interview with ESPN, Clarendon said the time to retire “just felt right.”

“I’ve done a lot of healing in my life the last five years. It was just the culmination of my mind, my body and my spirit telling me that it was time to move on,” Clarendon told ESPN. “I just had a deep knowing in my intuition that now is the right time, and I had a really open heart and readiness to let go.”

Clarendon was drafted ninth by the Indiana Fever in 2013 after leading the California Golden Bears to the school’s first women’s basketball Final Four. They also played with the Atlanta Dream, the Connecticut Sun, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA career. Clarendon made the All-Star team in 2017 while playing for the Dream. One of their career highlights happened earlier this year when their put up a triple double in the Sparks first game of the season as they faced the Dream.