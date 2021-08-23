It’s been a good year for HBCU enrollment. Alabama A&M University is one of the latest HBCUs with record-breaking first-time student enrollment.

On Tuesday, Alabama A&M announced that 7,295 students would attend for the fall semester, an increase of 10.3% and the institution’s highest enrollment in the second consecutive year. It also marks the second successive year of its largest incoming class, with 2,421 first-time students.

President Daniel K. Wims said, “Students and parents are choosing Alabama A&M because they see the value, support, and results that comes with the AAMU experience. As we prepare to celebrate 150 years, we will continue to prioritize delivery of a world-class education in an environment that fosters the full development of our students and service to our community.”

According to the news release, Alabama A&M University leads undergraduate enrollment in the state. It welcomed 6,370 undergrad students this semester — an 8.9% increase compared to last year. Graduate programs have also expanded, with enrollment increasing by 20.3%.

“These numbers are also the product of intentional focus on advisement and persistence of our students as the first-year retention rate increased by six percentage points to 70% after a 5+% increase last year,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs John Jones, Ph.D., said.

Alabama A&M joins a growing list of HBCUs to see increased enrollment, including Hampton University, Bethune-Cookman University and Fayetteville State University, as Blavity reported.