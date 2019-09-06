After being sidelined due to injury since Feb. 8, Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis is preparing for his return with some practice time in the G-League. The Mavericks announced on Monday that Davis has been assigned to their G League team, the Texas Legends. The teams said Davis will take part in 5-on-5 scrimmages as he prepares for his return.

What kind of injury did Anthony Davis have on Feb. 8?

Davis left the Mavericks game on Feb. 8 with a strained left abductor, ESPN reported. That was Davis’ first game as a member of the Mavericks after coming over in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis played 31 minutes in that game. He recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks before leaving the game due to injury.

When will Anthony Davis return to the Mavericks?

Although there was some talk about how Davis is shutting it down for the season, the all-star center now appears to be on the way back. It’s not clear when exactly Davis will come back, but he now has a chance to rejoin his team during the final stretch of the regular season. Davis, who has missed the last 16 games, would be a major boost for the Mavericks as they try to overcome numerous injuries while fighting for the playoffs. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that Davis “is very eager to return.”

“Whether he actually does return, though, remains TBD amid concern about exposing Davis to re-injury,” Stein reported.

Anthony Davis is practicing with the Legends today and is very eager to return from his adductor strain before season’s end, league sources tell @TheSteinLine and @DLLS_Sports.



Whether he actually does return, though, remains TBD amid concern about exposing Davis to re-injury. https://t.co/j16c0u9Bcs — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 17, 2025

What kind of injuries are the Dallas Mavericks facing?

In addition to losing their superstar Kyrie Irving, who is out for the season after an ACL injury, the Mavs are dealing with several other absences, NBC Sports reported. That includes the loss of Dereck Lively II, who is still not ruled out for the season.