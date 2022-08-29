Sports reporter Seth Wickersham’s new book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, revealed that Caleb Williams resisted being selected by the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 2024, the NFL drafted the quarterback first overall. According to the Associated Press, Wickersham’s book is set for a September release. It’s being published under Hyperion Avenue, an imprint of Walt Disney Co. American Kings provides some surprising insights into Williams’ views on the Bears before joining their roster.

“Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die,” Williams said before the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Wickersham’s book.

Caleb Williams’ father allegedly tried to steer him away from the Chicago Bears

Wickersham wrote that Williams and his father, Carl Williams, tried to avoid getting drafted by the Bears. They reportedly sought legal counsel to identify loopholes in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, explored a signing opportunity with the United Football League and even considered publicly bashing the Bears — hoping the team would no longer be interested in the athlete.

Concerns about Shane Waldron, the Bears’ offensive coordinator at the time, made Williams question whether a working relationship with the team was even possible. That uncertainty eventually reached Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who responded directly by saying, “We’re drafting you no matter what.”

Caleb Williams’ doubts about the Chicago Bears disappeared after visiting the city

After visiting the Bears’ training facilities and meeting his potential teammates, Williams had a change of heart.

“I can do it for this team,” Williams told his father, per American Kings. “I’m going to go to the Bears.”

During his rookie season, Williams threw for 20 touchdowns and six interceptions while enduring a league-high 68 sacks. The Bears struggled throughout the year, enduring a 10-game losing streak and ending with a 5-12 record. The Bears terminated Shane Waldron after nine games, and three weeks later, head coach Matt Eberflus was fired.

In January 2025, the Bears brought on former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach. Declan Doyle, previously an assistant with the Saints and Broncos, was named offensive coordinator.