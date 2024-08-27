For fans of live performances and seeing artists in their most acoustic form, the NPR Tiny Desk series is the perfect platform. Since launching in 2008, the concert series has welcomed over 1,200 musicians to perform in the NPR Music office in Washington, D.C. What has made these shows so appealing is their simplicity. Artists sit in the front of the desk, backed by a few instrumentalists and background vocalists, as they perform their most adored hits. A small audience is typically allowed in the space, creating an intimate setting and allowing in-studio listeners to take in their raw vocals.

Another aspect that has attracted viewers to Tiny Desk is its homage to veteran acts. The platform often seeks to highlight the iconic catalogs of those who have opened the door for the new generation of acts. The NPR YouTube channel has a dedicated section with each of the Tiny Desk concerts. This playlist alone has amassed over 31 million views. Whether you are a staunch R&B fan or pop is your go-to, this series has something for just about every music lover. Let’s look at some of the best NPR Tiny Desk concerts available for you to enjoy from the comfort of your living room right now.

Maxwell (premiered August 23, 2024 – 3 million views)

Maxwell fans have long urged the singer to perform a Tiny Desk concert, and in August 2024, he finally delivered. His live rendition of his Grammy Award-winning single, “Pretty Wings,” was the standout, garnering praise from his fans online. Though the six tracks he chose don’t begin to scratch the surface of his iconic catalog, his performance on the platform was worth the wait.

Songs performed:

“Sumthin’ Sumthin’”

“Bad Habits”

“Lifetime”

“Pretty Wings”

“Simply Beautiful”

“Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)”

Babyface (premiered June 9, 2023 – 6 million views)

With nearly 40 years in music, which includes producing, songwriting for others, and his own releases, Babyface has one of the most unique careers in R&B. Therefore, a performance compelling him to craft an extremely limited setlist would seem like a challenge to most. However, for this mastermind, Babyface not only pulled this off but crafted a performance filled with a variety of hits from his personal collection and those he has written for. He kicked off the show with the ballad “Two Occasions” by his former band, The Deele, before merging into his solo single, “Whip Appeal.” From there, Babyface took the audience on a journey through several breathtaking records that he created for others, including Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Whitney Houston, and more.

Songs performed:

“Two Occasions”

“Whip Appeal”

“Superwoman”

“Take A Bow”

“Not Gon’ Cry”

“Can We Talk”

“Change the World”

“Thnks fr th Mmrs”

“I’ll Make Love To You”

“End Of The Road”

“Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”

Megan Thee Stallion (premiered December 9, 2019 – 7 million views)

At the time of Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 Tiny Desk, she was still considered a newcomer in the industry despite spending years pushing her music. However, she’d racked up enough hits by this point to put together an upbeat show that had viewers dancing along with her in their living rooms. Kicking the show off with “Realer,” the intro from her “Fever” mixtape, Meg would perform a total of three records from this project, adding “Freak Nasty” and “Money Good” along the way.

Songs performed:

“Realer”

“Freak Nasty”

“Cash S***”

“Big Ole Freak”

“Hot Girl Summer”

“F****** Around”

“Money Good”

Usher (premiered June 30, 2022 – 25 million views)

Usher is another artist tasked with decompressing such a massive catalog into a 24-minute and 46-second-long Tiny Desk concert. Being the remarkable talent that he is, Usher showed up and showed out. On day one, Usher fans were pleased to see him start things off with his upbeat hit, “You Make Me Wanna,” before transitioning into the adored deep cut, “Superstar.” Though not intended to be a commercial single, the track has become a fan favorite among fans of his “Confessions” album.

Songs performed:

“You Make Me Wanna…”

“Superstar”

“U Don’t Have to Call”

“Nice & Slow”

“Confessions Part II”

“My Way”

Lucky Daye (premiered June 4, 2019 – 4 million views)

Though one of the shorter Tiny Desks, Lucky Daye made every second count in this three-song powerhouse performance. He kicked it off with his 2018 track, “Roll Some Mo.” The gold-selling track is a perfect introduction to those who may be unfamiliar with his effortless vocalist before he glided into the much slower “Misunderstood.” He ended things with a soulful rendition of “Late Night,” making his performance just a bit over 13 minutes in total.

Songs performed:

“Roll Some Mo”

“Misunderstood”

“Late Night”

Yolanda Kondonassis (premiered January 13, 2011 – 40K views)

American harpist Yolanda Kondonassis may not have seen millions of views, but her Tiny Desk performance still stands out. She played several arrangements of “intimate music,” as she referred to her sounds. Kondonassis not only played her harp but also took a moment to explain the origins of each composition, which was a refreshing touch for those not completely familiar with her work and instrumentation. Still, for the casual harp fan, Kondonassis offered a calming performance perfect for relaxation.

Songs performed:

“Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A Major, K. 208”

“Trad. Chinese/Arr. Kondonassis: Small River Flowing”

“Carlos Salzedo: Chanson dans la nuit”

Erykah Badu (premiered August 22, 2018 – 20 million views)

Erykah Badu has an arsenal of hits such as “Tyrone,” “Bag Lady,” and “Next Lifetime,” records that diehard fans would undoubtedly expect from a Badu Tiny Desk. However, she chose to take a much different approach, focusing on stunning arrangements of only two songs, “Rimshot” and “Green Eyes.” With the help of her instrumentalists, Badu gave these records new spins, and in the end, while she didn’t scratch the surface of her catalog, Badu put on a vocal masterclass that had us all lighting incense.

Songs performed:

“Rimshot”

“Green Eyes”

Florence + the Machine (premiered October 22, 2018 – 6 million views)

American supporters of Florence + the Machine were likely looking forward to hearing their biggest crossover hit, “Dog Days Are Over.” However, the English band took the bold step of excluding the six-times U.S. platinum single. Instead, they delivered a three-pack of “June,” “Patricia,” and “Ship to Wreck.” Though this may have been a bit of a disappointment to the casual Florence + the Machine fans, day ones and avid listeners were likely surprised and welcomed to hear their Tiny Desk selections.

Songs performed:

“June”

“Patricia”

“Ship to Wreck”

Jorja Smith (premiered June 14, 2018 – 39 million views)

Often compared to Sade, Jorja Smith’s Tiny Desk demonstrated why that is. Her signature sound blends blues, jazz and R&B, offering a bit of mystique often seen in the music of her predecessor. Unlike some Tiny Desk performers, Jorja didn’t utilize background singers, opting for a drummer, two guitarists, and a keyboard player. Her soothing music merged with these musicians, making for yet another tranquil moment on the platform.

Songs performed:

“On My Mind”

“Teenage Fantasy”

“Blue Lights”

Ledisi (premiered November 28, 2017 – 1 million views)

Soul singer and part-time actress Ledisi is another timeless talent who, with the help of background vocalist Sara Williams, grabbed the audience’s attention. Having studied opera before making it big, Ledisi’s skillset in the theatrical genre was on full display across four key songs, “Let Love Rule,” “I Blame You,” Add To Me,” and “High.” For another artist with a twenty-plus-year career, choosing just four tracks seems almost criminal. Yet, it is clear the selection best highlights her unbelievable range.

Songs performed:

“Let Love Rule”

“I Blame You”

“Add To Me”

“High”

SWV (premiered June 28, 2024 – 3 million views)

A highly anticipated Tiny Desk request, SWV answered fans’ calls in June 2024. The trio stuck to seven of their most adored hits, four of which received RIAA certifications. Beginning with “I’m So Into You,” SWV led us back to the 90s with the Michael Jackson remix of “Right Here” followed by “You’re the One.” While most SWV lovers would assume the women would sing “Weak” as the grand finale, it was actually second to last, as they chose to end things off with “Anything,” making it one of the best Tiny Desk concerts so far.

Songs performed:

“I’m So Into You”

“Right Here (Human Nature Radio Mix)”

“You’re the One”

“You’re Always On My Mind”

“Rain”

“Weak”

“Anything (Old Skool Radio Version)”

Andra Day (premiered October 13, 2015 – 1 million views)

Newer Andra Day fans have likely indulged in her films, such as “The Deliverance,” without knowing that she is a classically trained singer. Thankfully, we can still visit her 2015 Tiny Desk performance as a reminder of the amazing vocals she possesses. Another three-pack, Andra included her Grammy-nominated “Rise Up,” in between “Forever” Mine and “Gold.” It’s one of the best Tiny Desk concerts, even with the smaller setlist.

Songs performed:

“Forever Mine”

“Rise Up”

“Gold”

T-Pain (premiered October 29, 2014 – 28 million views)

Widely regarded as the innovator of autotune as we know it today, T-Pain has chosen to steer clear of the digitized technique in recent years. Instead, he offered his natural vocals over his biggest hits, “Buy U A Drank,” “Up Down,” and “Drankin Patna.” If you recall, T-Pain was forced to endure backlash over his use of autotune in the early 2000s when such a practice was viewed as offensive to vocalists. He has been open about how the scrutiny impacted him, and Tiny Desk seemed to be used as a moment of reckoning, showing his industry colleagues and critics that he is indeed a stellar singer.

Songs performed:

“Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’)”

“Up Down (Do This All Day)”

“Drankin’ Patna”

Norah Jones (premiered July 22, 2024 – 1 million views)

If you watched MTV early mornings during the early 2000s, you were familiar with contemporary musician Norah Jones, though she is still a festival regular to this day. She is known for records such as “Don’t Know Why” and “Come Away With Me,” only the latter of which made the Tiny Desk setlist. Also a gifted pianist, Norah showcased her talents on the keys as she sang to the small crowd of fans.

Songs performed:

“Paradise”

“Swept Up in the Night”

“Staring at the Wall”

“Come Away With Me”