We are in a beautiful era of Black women sports analysts. Over the past few years, there has been a concerted effort to showcase more women on sports television. Amid that boom, Black women have been doing what they do best, and that’s excel. The increase in visibility for these women has a couple of great benefits. For one, their presence on broadcasts adds a balanced perspective.

Now, there are men and women who can cover both men’s and women’s sports in a more detailed way. There are also instances in which we see women in leadership positions. Some host panel discussions or full-on shows. And lastly, some active athletes continue to work as analysts and commentators. Those ladies continue to earn income during their off-seasons by contributing their insights. In every facet, these ladies’ presence has been needed.

Most workplaces, at least in my opinion, benefit from true diversity. That doesn’t only relate to racial diversity, but also belief systems, gender and a host of other categories. For a long time, sports television was ruled by men’s voices. Even while women’s sports were being covered, there just wasn’t enough of a woman’s influence on said coverage.

Making sure that workplaces, like these studios are diverse isn’t only about the optics either. When you’re a part of sports media, you sometimes have to cover stories that take subjects outside of the arena. You want personalities on your roster with the ability to speak to certain experiences with a certain knowledge and humanity. You can’t do that when you only have a certain type of people covering your subjects.

For instance, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott a basketball game in 2020’s NBA “bubble.” They did so to highlight the atrocity of the shooting and subsequent paralysis of James Blake by police. To contextualize this event best, you’d be best served to have Black people speak to the events at hand. They would be the people who would cover the story with the proper amount of respect.

Nowadays, with so many Black women in the space, not only can they cover subjects of race, but also gender issues as well. It helps to sure up the quality of your production as a company. Black women these days aren’t only participating in the most important sports discussions on television, they are leading them. And they aren’t tokens in that sense either. You can find Black women on all sports outlets, both local and national, adding their influence to the stew of discussion.

We have come a long way. With Malika Andrews, Taylor Rooks, Candace Parker and others of the world, sports media is in a healthy place. It’s currently at its most visible and engaging moment with all outlets understanding the power of content and finding the best ways to harness and exhibit it. My hat’s off to all of the Black women that increase the visibility of all of us.