Jimmy Butler has excelled since being traded to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors seem to be looking good, and clearly, the former all-star was the missing piece. I have no problem admitting that I was wrong on this one. I didn’t suppose that Butler would have such an immediate impact on a team. I questioned how he would impact team morale. I was also skeptical of any lingering health issues. But from the looks of things, Butler fits amazingly in The Bay.

Since Jimmy Butler’s Arrival In Golden State, The Warriors Have Gone 14-2

That’s a remarkable stretch of play. That’s especially the case with a team like the Warriors, who before the trade, were having a rather dismal season. Some of the Warriors’ newer pieces just weren’t delivering as regularly as necessary. Buddy Hield, for instance, seemed like a decent replacement for Klay Thompson at the beginning of the season. However, over the course of his career, Hield has been a streaky scorer. So, when the shooting slumps came, they certainly lasted. It proved challenging for the Warriors to remain competitive without Stephen Curry having a dependable running mate on offense.

Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors shoots against the New York Knicks | Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are on lock to make the playoffs with their improved play, and with the descent of the Dallas Mavericks. It’s been a hell of a rollercoaster this season. But somehow the Warriors resemble a team that we’re more accustomed to seeing. The ball is hopping, the perimeter defense is much improved and they’re getting to the free-throw line.

Butler has so much to do with all of that. He’s a playmaker, and he gets to the line. Getting to the line was a missing dimension for the team as they battled through early-season injuries. Nowadays, they’re competitive in damn near every game. With all of this optimism, one would wonder, what is the Warriors’ ceiling?

Will the Warriors go to the NBA finals?

While I do think they have the potential to make it to the conference finals, I don’t deem this team as a final contender due to their size at the center position. Although they still have three-time champ Kevon Looney on their roster, he’s in a different role. He doesn’t get the same amount of minutes that he once did, so clearly, the team’s philosophy of play has shifted.

As far as I’m concerned, you need to have some sort of rim protection and size in the middle of the floor in order to win a championship. What the Warriors have is a very good foundation to build on for next season. Next year, they can focus on size and maybe one other playmaker. If they do so, I believe that the tandem of Curry and Butler, grounded by Draymond Green, has massive potential. So, you can imagine, they’ll probably be an appealing free agent destination come this summer. But in the meantime, in between time, let it be known, that I got some of this Jimmy Butler stuff wrong. And truthfully, I’m glad, because I didn’t take much pleasure in seeing the Warriors go out sad.