The New York Giants is my favorite NFL team. But long gone are the days of Eli Manning’s fortuitous “hail Maries.” It has been 12 years since they won a Super Bowl, and that’s maybe six years too long. Within that time, they have had to adjust to finding a new quarterback, and figuring out what a formidable offense looks like. Let’s not forget that they still have an offensive line that needs bolstering. But one bright spot for “big blue” in recent years has been star running back Saquon Barkley. And just as soon as he begins to cement himself as “one of them ones,” it’s over. He’s no longer a Giant.

The Giants believed that they would be better off without Barkley. Sure, he has endured some injuries, but in his return to the field, he has performed at a high level. Desiring a reported $16 million per year, Barkley hoped to remain in New York. But that wasn’t a price that the G-Men were willing to go with. They called Barkley’s bluff and let him venture into free agency. Barkley discovered an opportunity to get the money he wanted, albeit with a Giants rival.

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

In walked the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed Barkley to a three-year $37.75 million deal. At nearly $13 million a year, Barkley at least gets some security in a three-year deal. Front offices typically fret about paying big money to running backs. To find a proficient one that has longevity is tough. They take a beating. But backs like Barkley don’t come around all too often. That’s something that both he and the Eagles clearly understand.

Not to mention, the tandem that will take the league by storm in Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will be one to watch. If the Eagles’ defense is solid, they have a real chance at reaching the Super Bowl in February. What the Giants failed at doing was coupling Barkley with enough talent around him. In hindsight, it does seem like a no-brainer for him to sign with a team that has a pro-bowl quarterback. One that has already seen a Super Bowl.

In short, I’m not looking forward to seeing my Giants get spanked by one of my favorite players in the league. I would’ve much rather we back the Brinks truck for him. Unless Big Blue is seeking to go through a total rebuild, then I think this decision was a mistake. For the longest, the Giants needed someone dynamic at running back. I’m admittedly just shocked that they’re willing to go back to a place where their offense won’t put pressure on defenses in the league. Welp! At least there’s Jalen Brunson, right?