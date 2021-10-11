The WWE’s second-ever all-women’s premium live event, Evolution, came in with a bang. One of the night’s highlight moments was a special referee match that featured the WWE’s Big 3 one more time. A returning Bianca Belair as special referee oversaw a no-holds-barred grudge match between Jade Cargill and Naomi. On a night that overachieved in many fans’ eyes, their match was one of the show stealers.

Evolution exceeded expectations

Now, I’ll be the first to admit: The night’s eventual outcome was not on my bingo card. As I wrote previously, I fully expected Cargill to win at Evolution but be cashed in on by Naomi at SummerSlam. Instead, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of the night. She turned the in-ring classic between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley upside down. It resulted in a well-deserved spotlight moment for Naomi that will serve as an anchor to her fresh heel persona.

With Belair raising Cargill’s hand in victory earlier in the night, one would wonder where their relationship stands after all of this. I really can’t call it. However, I also cannot see where these three ladies’ story goes now with one another. Certainly, there may be a moment where they circle back, but this could be a definitive end to the year-and-a-half saga of the Big 3.

What their story gave us was so much as fans, if this is the end of this part of their story. Naomi and Belair were great main roster supports for a debuting Cargill who has a star etched on her just like her abs. Their sisterhood on-screen as Black women was a positive sight in and of itself. But the dimension of their characters and delivery was important to see as a unit as well. They exuded confidence and poise at all times. So, when betrayal reared its ugly face, we felt it, because we were already so invested in how much integrity the trio exuded.

High marks of the rivalry

The ways in which this rivalry was executed, from the sneak attack to Cargill’s return at Elimination Chamber, was special. It was truly moment after moment between these three. Having it all culminate with a middle rope “Jaded” through a table was apropos. The Naomi cash-in was the perfect catapult for future stories. Let’s also remember that Cargill has a championship match of her own at SummerSlam against Tiffany Stratton.

If Cargill is successful at SummerSlam, maybe there will be a championship face-off between her and Naomi in the future. As it stands for now, the Big 3 succeeded in what they needed to do. Belair remained interesting throughout while Cargill and Naomi both developed motives, becoming bigger stars in the process. Boy, is it a beautiful thing when a faction functions as it should. All of these ladies deserve credit for continuing to be every bit of the superstars we know that they can be. They should be proud. I know I am.