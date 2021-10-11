One of the hardest things to do in sports is to repeat as champion. That’s the position that the New York Liberty find themselves in. After an exhilarating series in 2024, the Liberty won their first title in franchise history. They did it in a city that hadn’t won a basketball championship in 50 years, so it was a big deal. But with the WNBA expansion draft on the horizon, the roster would face some challenges. Not to mention, expiring contracts and potential player retirements. How the hell would the Liberty retool?

During the WNBA’s off-season last year, the ‘Unrivaled’ three-on-three women’s basketball league launched

It was created in part, not only to grow the women’s game in this country, but to also provide a viable revenue option for women players during their off-season. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, a guard for the Liberty last season, participated in the league. She unfortunately suffered a partial ligament tear while competing. That injury procluded Hamilton from suiting up this season for the Liberty and consequently led to her suspension from the team. Fret not, because Unrivaled has clauses in their contracts that have insurance cover a player’s salary in case of injury. But that still meant that the Liberty were down a key piece.

This began to change in March of this year when they made a deal with the Connecticut Sun that brought veteran guard Natasha Cloud to the franchise. I have seen Cloud play a few times in passing. But since her inclusion on the Liberty, I have found her to be the heartbeat of the squad, unequivocally. This glove does fit, with Cloud experiencing career highs in her 10th season.

Right now, the New York Liberty are 7-0

Cloud was also recently awarded the WNBA’s player of the week. It’s an achievement that she hadn’t earned prior. Albeit early in the season, we’re clearly seeing a player who can smell her first championship on the horizon. She’s playing inspired basketball. Currently earning career highs in points and assists would lead anyone to feel that way.

When I watch Cloud take the floor in a Liberty uniform, it sort of reminds me of the Minnesota Lynx’s Courtney Williams. Williams was a thorn in my side during the WNBA finals last year. She was a nuisance for the Liberty because of the energy she infused the game with. But just with my eye test, Cloud seems to be a more efficient player, which bodes well for the Liberty, seeking to dominate teams more times than not. For Cloud to be experiencing this success on the floor in her 10th season is quite the unique experience. Most players may have maxed out their potential at this point. But with the talent that she’s surrounded by, it absolutely ups her game.

As a Liberty fan since the blue seats at Madison Square Garden, I know how tough it is to repeat as a champion. With a focused Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces, I know it’s imperative for the Liberty to establish themselves as a force. With the losses of Courtney Vandersloot and Hamilton, the Liberty needed to maintain that championship chemistry. Thanks to management and Cloud, that has been a seamless transition.