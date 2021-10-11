The story always continues in the WWE. Most recently, Naomi has won the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. What lies inside it is a championship contract. It can be used by Naomi at any time during the next 12 months. The Money in the Bank briefcase is one of the most coveted things to hold in the WWE. It can set any superstar on the fast track to championship glory. That territory is a familiar one for Naomi. She’s no stranger to being WWE Women’s Champion. However, it has been eight years since she has held the coveted title. This time around, if she attains it, she’ll do so in a whole new way.

The rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill

As of now, Jade Cargill looks to be on a beautiful pace to be facing Asuka in Saudi Arabia for the Queen of the Ring finals. As far as I can see, Cargill will end up with the Queen’s crown. This makes sense because you’d want Cargill to be beating credible opponents. And even though Asuka has recently returned to action, she is such an accomplished superstar for Cargill to overcome. Hell, the two of them may just put on a show-stealing performance.

Ultimately, the way I see this ending is a bit convoluted, but very possible. Naomi has already mentioned after her win that she isn’t the least bit through with Cargill. If that’s the case, how would one further their story? Cargill already won at WrestleMania 41. So, if a feud is to continue, there’s got to be a win in Naomi’s future over Jade. That win has to be on the level of a WrestleMania win for it to matter all. As far as I’m concerned, that would mean a title match.

How do we get there?

We get there with the stipulation that the Queen of the Ring gets a championship title match at August’s SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. My pick? Cargill wins the Queen of the Ring tournament and challenges Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. The plot thickens as Naomi then decides to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the conclusion of this match. An exhausted Cargill, through no shame on this occasion, takes the proverbial “L.” But in this process, she shows that she can hang at the highest level as a singles star. Of course, her chase now ensues to get back the title that was stolen from her.

I find this to be a great way to highlight this feud by adding stakes. Many times, we watch matches and wonder what the stakes are? But as this feud between Naomi and Cargill continues, it also gets more personal. Now Naomi is trying to interrupt Cargill, building a legacy of her own. The hope out of all of this is that Cargill actually becomes even more of a household name as she excels in the WWE.

Naomi slams Stephanie Vaquer into a ladder during WWE Money in the Bank at Intuit Dome (Photo: Heather McLaughlin/WWE via Getty Images)

With Paul “Triple H” Levesque at the helm, we’re seeing how to slowly create stars with a strong narrative foundation. Not too long ago, at the same Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, we witnessed a similar dynamic. It’s clear that Becky Lynch is creating a new star and new interest in newcomer Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria, who can go in the ring as is, is now getting emotional investment from fans during her matches. They want to get behind her because of the foil that Lynch has proven to be.

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill is no different

How many times will Naomi continue to get in Cargill’s way? When will enough be enough? That all elicits emotional investment from us and keeps us watching. And there’s nothing like being taken for a ride WWE style. So, yes, I vote for Cargill to be the next Queen of the Ring. However, it’s clearly looking like it’ll be Naomi who will end up on top.