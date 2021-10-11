If you looked up a good soldier in the dictionary, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s picture would be right there next to it. A superstar talent who brought the Milwaukee Bucks their first title since the days of Lou Alcindor. He is generational and made the Bucks a team to watch for the better part of a decade. In my lifetime, that’s never been the case with them prior. There were some fun moments with the likes of Ray Allen and Michael Redd. It even got interesting for a couple of years with a young Andrew Bogut prior to a devastating injury. But Milwaukee has never seen anyone like Antetokounmpo before, and surely, they won’t again.

The battle of Achilles

Unfortunately, Damian Lillard ruptured his Achilles tendon last season. That injury single-handedly shifted the Bucks’ future. A guy like Antetokounmpo, who’s in his prime, has to make the most of his years in this season of his life. The goal with Lillard was to ultimately create a formidable pick-and-roll offense that also benefited from Lillard’s outside shooting. Considering his ball-handling abilities and clutch play, most felt that he would make up for any defensive deficiencies.

The pivot

So, now the “Greek Freak” is at a crossroads. Does he leave, or does he stay? If the Bucks had their way, certainly they’d keep him. But Antetokounmpo has always said that they would need to keep a contender around him in order for him to believe that he should continue playing with them. As for me and my sentiment, boy, do I hope he decides to get traded.

As far as I can see it, the fans will understand, and so will the organization. Hell, it isn’t all their fault either; they couldn’t forecast Lillard’s catastrophic injury. But they do have a responsibility to make prudent moves in order to keep their superstar happy. The team waived Lillard two weeks ago, and for the next five years or so, they’ll be on the books for Lillard. They’ll be paying around $20 million a year for a player who isn’t even on their court.

That move is compounded by the free agency move they made to attain Myles Turner. I just don’t believe him to be a needle mover enough to make the Bucks a contender as presently constructed. So, I think Antetokounmpo should leave and not think twice about it. He brought a championship to that city. For that, they will always hold him in the highest regard. For the Bucks, trading him would allow them to have an easier transition to life without him.

A fresh start

For now, it’s possible that Antetokounmpo is giving the Bucks the benefit of the doubt. He’s giving them time to still finagle a piece or two to help round out this roster. Maybe I’m projecting my desires, I’ll cop to that. But as far as I’m concerned, Antetokounmpo deserves to be in contention because of his dedication to his craft and his loyalty to his organization. It’s time for them to do one more huge right by him. From the Greek Freak to the Greek leaves, it’s time for a fresh start for all.