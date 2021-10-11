Recently, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat let it be known that he wanted to be traded from the team. This marks the third team that Jimmy Butler has wanted out of. Previous stints in Minnesota and Chicago resulted similarly. With this third request, Butler is now creating a clear narrative about his career, whether he realizes it or not. Teams are usually leery of a disgruntled superstar, and rightfully so. If a player hasn’t been happy in several stops on his tour, who is to say your team will magically be different?

That’s the approach a decent amount of NBA teams have going into this period of negotiating with the Heat. It certainly doesn’t help that Butler was recently suspended for seven games due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” This was in a response to Butler not fully engaging during previous games, and doing less that going through the motions. To me, all of these antics are things that teams look at and discuss. They wonder if this behavior is worth committing max money to. That’s max money that Butler is seeking at 35 years old.

When a player hits their mid-30s typically, they’re at the end of their prime. LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are all anomalies. When it comes to Butler, he has shown to be prone to injury over the past five seasons. It gives a lot of prospective trade partners cause to pause. I can’t blame them at that. With a $52 million player option next season, it makes you wonder why he wouldn’t guarantee himself that money now.

I’m no expert, but he may have an inflated idea of what kind of player he can be over a long stretch. At this point, we don’t get Butler for long stretches as it is. So the glaring question is, what is the benefit of signing on with Butler for max money (over $52 million) over four years? That question is further compounded by Butler’s conduct with the teams he has been disgruntled with.

I don’t believe Butler has done himself any favors here. I don’t see the Heat feeling the need to rush and take any offer that comes along either. It’s unfortunate, because I view Butler as a talented player at both ends. But by no means do I view him as a star player who you would invest in building your team around. This is especially as you’re on the cusp of turning 36. His abilities aren’t as dynamic at that age for the amount of time that he’ll be available.

If I had to guess, Butler will find himself on a mid-level team looking to make a strong playoff push. But there isn’t a contender that I believe this trade could help.