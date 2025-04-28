Whether you’re a fantasy football fanatic, a Sunday ticket subscriber, or someone who only tunes in for the Super Bowl halftime show, NFL trivia is a fun way to test your football knowledge. The National Football League has been around for over 100 years, and with that history comes a rich collection of unforgettable plays, legendary players, jaw-dropping stats, and powerhouse teams.

From record-breaking performances to quirky historical facts, this NFL trivia collection is packed with nuggets any millennial sports fan can appreciate. Let’s dive into the ultimate NFL trivia experience, broken down by categories, to see how much you really know about the gridiron’s past and present.

NFL Statistics

Pixabay

Who led the NFL in passing yards during the 2023 regular season?

Answer: Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins led the league with 4,624 passing yards.

Which running back had the most rushing touchdowns in a single season?

Answer: LaDainian Tomlinson holds the record with 28 rushing touchdowns in 2006.

How many players have thrown for over 5,000 yards in a single season?

Answer: Nine players have accomplished this feat, including legends like Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes.

Which team allowed the fewest points during the 2022 regular season?

Answer: The San Francisco 49ers allowed only 277 points that season.

Which wide receiver had the most receptions in a single NFL season?

Answer: Michael Thomas set the record with 149 catches for the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

What’s the longest field goal ever made in an NFL game?

Answer: Justin Tucker made a 66-yard field goal for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Who holds the record for most sacks in a single season?

Answer: Michael Strahan held the record with 22.5 sacks in 2001. Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt tied him in 2021

Which defense led the NFL in takeaways in 2021?

Answer: The Dallas Cowboys led the league with 34 takeaways.

NFL History

Ted McDonnell

When was the NFL founded?

Answer: The NFL was founded in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association and renamed in 1922.

What two teams played in the very first Super Bowl?

Answer: The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs played in Super Bowl I in 1967.

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

Answer: Miami and New Orleans have hosted the Super Bowl 11 times.

Who was the first African American starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

Answer: Doug Williams led Washington to a win in Super Bowl XXII in 1988.

What was the original name of the New York Jets?

Answer: The team was originally called the New York Titans.

Which NFL franchise has the most all-time wins?

Answer: The Green Bay Packers have the most wins by a team, with 810 wins

What year was the NFL-AFL merger completed?

Answer: The NFL and AFL officially merged in 1970.

Which team had an undefeated regular season but lost the Super Bowl?

Answer: The 2007 New England Patriots went 16-0 but lost Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.

NFL Records

RDNE Stock Project

Which player holds the record for most career touchdowns?

Answer: Jerry Rice scored 208 total touchdowns in his NFL career.

Who has the most career passing yards in NFL history?

Answer: As of 2025, Tom Brady holds the record with 89,214 passing yards.

Which running back has the most career rushing yards?

Answer: Emmitt Smith holds the record with 18,355 rushing yards.

What is the most points ever scored by one team in a regular-season NFL game?

Answer: The Washington Commanders (formerly the Redskins) scored 72 points against the New York Giants in 1966.

Which quarterback has the most career wins as a starter?

Answer: Tom Brady has 251 regular-season wins, the most in NFL history.

Which wide receiver has the most 1,000-yard seasons?

Answer: Jerry Rice leads with 14 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

What is the record for the most interceptions thrown in a single season?

Answer: George Blanda threw 42 interceptions in 1962.

Who holds the record for the most career sacks since the stat became official?

Answer: Bruce Smith leads all players with 200 career sacks.

NFL Top Players

Saulo Leite

Which quarterback has the most Super Bowl MVP awards?

Answer: Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP five times.

Who was named NFL MVP for the 2022 season?

Answer: Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP award in 2022.

Which player was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Answer: Bryce Young was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Who is the only player to win the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season more than once?

Answer: Patrick Mahomes is the only player to do this. He achieved this feat in the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

Which defensive player won the NFL MVP award in 1986?

Answer: Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants.

Which player is known as “Megatron”?

Answer: Calvin Johnson, the former Detroit Lions wide receiver.

Who was the first unanimous MVP in NFL history?

Answer: Tom Brady achieved this in 2011.

Which current player holds the record for most receiving yards in a playoff game?

Answer: Eric Moulds.

NFL Top Teams

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?

Answer: The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are tied with six Super Bowl victories each.

Which team holds the record for the most consecutive playoff appearances?

Answer: The New England Patriots made the playoffs 11 straight times from 2009 to 2019.

Which franchise has the most Super Bowl losses?

Answer: The New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos have lost five Super Bowls each.

Which team went from worst to first and won the Super Bowl in the same season?

Answer: The 1999 St. Louis Rams, 2001 New England Patriots, 2009 New Orleans Saints, and 2017 Philadelphia Eagles all went from worst to first in their respective divisions and won the Super Bowl in the same season.

What team holds the record for the longest winning streak in NFL history?

Answer: The 2003-2004 New England Patriots won 21 consecutive games.

Which team has never appeared in a Super Bowl?

Answer: The Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans have never made a Super Bowl appearance.

Which team had the nickname “The Greatest Show on Turf”?

Answer: The early 2000s St. Louis Rams offense, led by Kurt Warner.

Which team was the first to win five Super Bowls?

Answer: The San Francisco 49ers reached the milestone in 1995.

Whether you nailed every answer or learned something new, this NFL trivia journey is proof that football is more than just touchdowns and tackles — it’s a rich, ever-growing story. Whether you’re playing at a bar with friends, prepping for football season, or just flexing your sports brain, now you’re ready to take on any NFL trivia night like a pro.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many teams are in the NFL?

Answer: There are currently 32 teams in the NFL, divided evenly into the AFC and NFC.

What’s the difference between the NFC and AFC?

Answer: They are two conferences within the NFL. Each has 16 teams, and the winners face off in the Super Bowl.

Who picks the Super Bowl halftime performer?

Answer: The Super Bowl halftime performer is chosen through a collaborative process involving the NFL’s entertainment team, Roc Nation, and the host city. Roc Nation, Jay-Z‘s entertainment company, has been involved in selecting performers since 2019 and plays a key role in this process.