Rogan has become extremely popular among conservatives since launching The Joe Rogan Experience, which is regularly listed as Spotify’s No. 1 podcast. Rogan has been seen as a Trump fan, excitingly greeting the former president at UFC events where Rogan often serves as a commentator.

However, Rogan and Trump have clashed in the past; the podcaster claimed in 2022 that he had refused requests by Trump to appear on his show, and Trump briefly clashed with Rogan when the latter appeared to endorse Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president; Kennedy has since suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. In the past, after Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket, there were instances when Rogan praised her, though he also complained then that his words were being taken out of context. His current praise of Harris, however, seems clear.