Controversial comedian-turned-podcaster host Joe Rogan has been a very popular voice among conservatives in recent years.
In a surprising move however, the popular host praised Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump, citing the recent presidential debate between the two candidates.
‘She’s nailing it’
In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience recorded after the presidential debate between Harris and Trump, but before the latest apparent assassination attempt against the former president, Rogan offered praise for Harris and her team. “She’s nailing it” Rogan said of Harris and her performance against Trump in the debate. Rogan’s praise for Harris is certainly qualified, as he gives much credit to the “puppetmaster,” speechwriters and coaches that he assumes are behind the Harris campaign. But even so, he praised her for “working with a team” as opposed to Trump, who he criticized for being unprepared and for taking the bait when Harris criticized him over his obsession over crowd sizes. Rogan even made fun of Trump’s performance, imitating Trump’s voice in talking about crowd sizes and giving vague comments about dealmaking.
This is really good & big. Joe Rogan, who reaches a lot of young Republican men, just said Kamala Harris is “nailing it” & doing a “f*cking amazing job.” He also mocked Donald Trump. Watch & share this everywhere.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 17, 2024
Rogan, popular with conservatives, has a mixed history with Trump
Rogan has become extremely popular among conservatives since launching The Joe Rogan Experience, which is regularly listed as Spotify’s No. 1 podcast. Rogan has been seen as a Trump fan, excitingly greeting the former president at UFC events where Rogan often serves as a commentator.
UFC 290… @joerogan & @realDonaldTrump – The 'Stand Your Ground' of handshakes 😂 pic.twitter.com/DoMPt2w6gI
— The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) July 9, 2023
However, Rogan and Trump have clashed in the past; the podcaster claimed in 2022 that he had refused requests by Trump to appear on his show, and Trump briefly clashed with Rogan when the latter appeared to endorse Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president; Kennedy has since suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. In the past, after Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket, there were instances when Rogan praised her, though he also complained then that his words were being taken out of context. His current praise of Harris, however, seems clear.
Republican doubts over Trump, celebrity support for Harris
Even though Rogan’s comments do not represent an endorsement of Harris, it indicates concern and wariness over Trump. A number of Republicans, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, have endorsed Harris. And while Rogan may not be endorsing Harris, a number of other celebrities have come out for the vice president. These include Taylor Swift, who endorsed Harris shortly after the debate, and Billie Eilish, who endorsed Harris on Tuesday and urged her fans to register to vote.
With Election Day less than two months away, the competition between the Harris and Trump campaigns will remain fierce. And as some Republicans second-guess their allegiance to the former president, opinions from popular conservatives like Rogan could swing key undecided voters in what will likely be a close election.