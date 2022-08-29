Chris Brown, who is in the middle of his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, is facing yet another lawsuit. This time, it’s from a Miami businessman.

According to Billboard, a Miami-based swimwear company called Breezy Swim, filed a lawsuit just before the start of the North American leg of the tour. Breezy Swim is claiming that the name of Brown’s tour is a knockoff of their trademarked brand.

Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX World Tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album

For years, Brown’s nickname has been known to fans as “Breezy.” Breezy Swim came to the market in 2018. Five years after its introduction, the business began hosting a yearly fashion show called “Breezy Bowl.”

In the petition that was filed in a Miami Federal Court on behalf of the owner, Kris Izquierdo, he believes Brown, Live Nation and their partners are doing “copy-cat branding.”

The lawsuit also listed Brown’s merch collaborators, Merch Traffic and Shopify, as defendants. The litigation mentioned that Brown has violated Breezy Swim’s trademark by offering tour merch and swimwear under his “Breezy” nickname—including everything from “Team Breezy” bikinis to one-piece suits stamped with “Breezy Bowl XX.”

“It’s crazy to think an artist such as Chris Brown, who I grew up listening to, would adopt the name Breezy Bowl for his worldwide tour,” Izquierdo said in an interview with Local 10. “It’s humbling and at the same time confusing. They create a lot of confusion for our customers and fan base.”

In addition, court documents per Billboard state that an online search for “Breezy Bowl” shows both Breezy Swim’s runway event and Brown’s tour merch: “A routine Google search of ‘Breezy Bowl’ displays Breezy Swim’s 2023–2024 runway shows directly beside Chris Brown’s 2025 ‘Breezy Bowl’ merchandise. Compounding the overlap, Brown’s tour advertises its official ‘Breezy Bowl’ after-party at LIV Nightclub — the identical Miami venue that hosted plaintiff’s Breezy Bowl on July 21, 2024. Customers have even asked if Chris Brown will attend Breezy Swimwear’s ‘Breezy Bowl’ event.”

Chris Brown’s London nightclub assault lawsuit was recently dismissed

This lawsuit comes after producer Abe Diaw’s civil lawsuit accusing Brown of striking him with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub was dismissed with prejudice at Diaw’s own request. Still, Brown faces related UK criminal charges, including assault and possession of an offensive weapon, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Brown’s UK stops of his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour continue to roll ahead uninterrupted.

At this time, Brown, Live Nation, Merch Traffic and Shopify haven’t responded to the claims from Breezy Swim.