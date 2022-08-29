Abe Diaw, the music producer who accused Chris Brown of attacking him with a glass bottle of alcohol in a London club, is deciding not to move forward with suing him. Billboard reported that Brown received a break in the lawsuit. Diaw, who was seeking justice after allegedly being assaulted at London’s Tape Nightclub on Feb. 19, 2023, seems to have had a change of heart.

Why was the London assault lawsuit against Chris Brown dropped?

Diaw has decided to submit a petition to dismiss the case on the grounds of prejudice, which means the matter is considered permanently closed and cannot be refiled—this follows Brown’s not guilty plea in June.

The reason why Diaw made this decision is currently unknown. There are several possible reasons why this can occur, including a settlement being reached, a lawyer or party involved misbehaving or insufficient evidence. There have been no statements from Brown or Diaw’s legal counsel indicating that they settled outside of court.

Initially, Abe Diaw alleged that Chris Brown attacked him in London

As Blavity reported, Diaw claimed that Brown struck him multiple times with a bottle of tequila before kicking him while he was down on the ground. He went to the hospital to treat his injuries and left on crutches. This led to Brown’s arrest ahead of his Breezy Bowl, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album. The Grammy winner posted a hefty $6.75 million bail, but he was forced to surrender his passport and remain in the UK except for his scheduled tour dates.

Brown’s next court appearance in London is scheduled for July 11, with the full trial set to start on Oct. 26, 2026. He’s in the middle of his Breezy Bowl XX Tour with upcoming stops in Glasgow and Paris. After that, Brown is set to kick off the U.S. leg in Miami on July 30.