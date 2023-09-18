Colorectal cancer is a disease that affects the colon (large intestine) or rectum, which are parts of the digestive system. It usually starts as small growths called polyps. Over time, some of these polyps can turn into cancer. When found early, colorectal cancer is one of the most treatable types of cancer. But left unchecked, it can become very serious and carry a high risk of death. This is especially important in the Black community where men are less likely to receive early detection, which can result in a higher rate of terminal illness. Learn more about what can increase the risk, the warning signs and why early detection is so important.

Colorectal cancer is serious, but it’s also preventable and treatable, especially when caught early. This is why it’s so important to get regular health checkups and talk to your doctor about cancer screenings. Even though Black men are more at risk, early action can save lives. The survival rate for colorectal cancer is over 90% when found early, so don’t wait to get checked.

Why is colorectal cancer more dangerous for Black men?

Colorectal cancer can affect anyone, but some people are at a higher risk than others. Here are a few risk factors:

Age : Most people who get colorectal cancer are over the age of 50.

: Most people who get colorectal cancer are over the age of 50. Family History : Having a family history of colorectal cancer can make the chance of being diagnosed with it higher.

: Having a family history of colorectal cancer can make the chance of being diagnosed with it higher. Ethnicity : Black men, especially African American men, are more likely to get colorectal cancer and are often diagnosed at later stages.

: Black men, especially African American men, are more likely to get colorectal cancer and are often diagnosed at later stages. Lifestyle: Eating a lot of red or processed meat, not exercising much, smoking and drinking alcohol can increase the chances of getting colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is often more serious for Black men because they tend to receive late-stage diagnoses. This means the cancer has already grown or spread, making it harder to treat. This translates to a higher death rate from this disease. Delayed diagnosis can be attributed to a variety of factors. Some of the more glaring issues include less access to healthcare, less frequent screenings and lack of awareness about the signs and symptoms.

Warning signs to be mindful of

Colorectal cancer can be hard to detect early because it doesn’t always cause symptoms right away. But when symptoms do appear, here are some things to watch for:

Blood in the stool.

Stomach pain or cramps that don’t go away.

A sudden change in bathroom habits (like diarrhea or constipation).

Losing weight without trying.

Feeling very tired all the time.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common types and can impact both men and women. According to the American Cancer Society, it’s the third most common cancer in the United States. However, with regular checkups and early detection, colorectal cancer can often be found before it becomes dangerous. If these symptoms keep recurring, it’s important to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Regular health checkups are highly recommended

Regular health checkups are the single most effective tool that can save lives. Doctors recommend that people start getting screened for colorectal cancer at age 45, or earlier if they have risk factors. Here are some common screening tests:

Colonoscopy : A doctor looks inside your colon with a small camera.

: A doctor looks inside your colon with a small camera. Stool tests : These check for blood or abnormal DNA in your poop.

: These check for blood or abnormal DNA in your poop. CT colonography (also called a virtual colonoscopy): This is a special scan of your colon.

These tests can find polyps before they become cancerous. Removing polyps early can prevent cancer from developing.

What are the different types of colorectal cancer?

There are two main types of colorectal cancer and each is based on where within the large intestines it is initially detected. Colon cancer starts in the colon while rectal cancer begins in the rectum.

Cancer is usually categorized in stages which usually refers to how advanced the growth has become. There are five stages, from 0 to 4 with 0 being the easiest to treat and 4 being the most aggressive and likely to become terminal:

Stage 0 : The cancer is very small and hasn’t spread.

: The cancer is very small and hasn’t spread. Stage 1-2 : The cancer is larger but still in the colon or rectum.

: The cancer is larger but still in the colon or rectum. Stage 3 : The cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes.

: The cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes. Stage 4: The cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

Understandably, getting a cancer diagnosis is a scary prospect. However of all the cancers, colorectal cancer has some of the highest survival and remission rates, especially when it’s caught early. Treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation or a mix of these. Some people may experience tiredness, loss of appetite, or feel sick during treatment but a doctor may prescribe medications to manage those symptoms.

Additionally, there are support groups and counselors who can help with managing the emotional toll cancer can take on the patient and their family. Many people with colorectal cancer go into remission, which means there’s no sign of the disease after treatment. Some even stay cancer-free for the rest of their lives. How well a person recovers depends on the stage of cancer when it was found and how well their body responds to treatment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are three warning signs or symptoms of colorectal cancer?

Three of the most common warning signs include blood in the stool, ongoing stomach pain or cramps and unexplained weight loss or tiredness. These signs don’t always mean someone has cancer, but they should never be ignored.

Can colon cancer be cured permanently?

If caught early, colon cancer can be cured completely through surgery and treatment. Even in later stages, many people live long, healthy lives after treatment. The key is early detection.

Which cancers are 100% curable?

No cancer is guaranteed to be 100% curable in every case, but some types, when caught early, have very high cure rates. These include testicular, thyroid, certain times of skin cancer (like basal cell carcinoma) and early-stage colon or rectal cancer.