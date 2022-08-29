A Richmond, Virginia, couple was shocked when a Starbucks employee turned them away during a life-threatening health scare.

According to WLBT, Kevin and Nelisa Key had date night plans to see a comedy show on March 30. Before the show, Kevin, who is in Stage 4 kidney failure, began to feel uneasy and alerted his wife.

“He just started sweating. He’s like, ‘I don’t feel well,'” Nelisa said. “He started leaning over, and then he started vomiting.”

A man requested a cup of water at Starbucks during a medical emergency

Since this wasn’t the pair’s first experience having an episode like this, Nelisa knew what to do. She noticed a Starbucks nearby, rushed in and notified the customers in line that her husband was having a medical emergency and needed some water. Patrons waiting to order were empathetic and allowed her to skip to the front of the line. When she told the barista the situation, they denied her service, telling her to wait in line like everyone else.

“I pointed back, because you could see Kevin, and I was like, ‘That’s my husband right there. He’s in Stage 4 kidney failure. I just need water fast for him.’ And the employee looked at me and was like, ‘You need to get in line,'” Nelisa told WLBT about the interaction. “And then I repeated what I said, I’m like, ‘But my husband, he’s in kidney failure, we just need ice water quickly.’ And he looked at me again and was like, ‘You need to get in line.”

She then noticed a Capital One Café, so she ran inside and was immediately offered assistance and given a cup of water.

“First and foremost, we’re glad the person facing a medical emergency is doing much better,” Jennifer Windbeck, head of retail bank channels & operations at Capital One, said in an exclusive statement to WLBT. “We’re proud of the way our Capital One Café Ambassadors handle themselves each and every day. ‘Doing the right thing’ is one of our Capital One values and we believe that shows up in the work we do day in and day out.”

Shocked by how the worker at the coffee chain handled the matter, Kevin illustrated the severity of the situation and how it could have turned deadly.

“I could have possibly blacked out,” Kevin said. “It could have had a more dramatic impact on my body. My kidneys could have possibly shut down.”

How is Starbucks addressing what happened?

Starbucks’ media relations spokesperson, Sam Jefferies, sent WLBT a statement to reveal the actions the company has taken after learning of the incident and to express the company’s sentiments toward the Keys.

“We’ve been in touch with this customer over the past few weeks to listen, apologize, and make this right, and we hope to welcome them back to a store of their choice to give them the Starbucks experience they should expect…” Jefferies said on behalf of the company.

“As we continue to train our partners on the new Code of Conduct,” the statement continued, “we are working to ensure that everyone who visits our store has a great experience and training partners to communicate openly and from a place of kindness, compassion, and consideration for other patrons when determining how to proceed when a guest makes a request outside of our policies. If a customer communicates a request related to restroom access or water due to a medical, health or accessibility issue, we are committed to providing appropriate accommodations.”