As many team fans know from the popular CMT series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, the women who tirelessly support the Texas NFL team sacrifice a lot to do their jobs. According to comments made by past DCCs, their pay hasn’t always reflected what they were asked to give up to be a part of the iconic brand. Despite not everyone being satisfied with hourly wages, these cheerleaders still dance their hearts out on the field, further amplifying the novelty of the Dallas Cowboys brand. With the release of the second season of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts docu-series comes exciting news for cheerleading squad members regarding a 400% raise that’s sure to have them smiling even brighter while busting out their famous routines.

How many Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are there?

Despite common misconceptions, becoming a DCC is not just dancing around and looking pretty. It comes with a big responsibility to engage with fans, make your mark on the world in a positive way through public engagements and, of course, keep the team’s spirit high.

For those curious about the recruitment process, previous seasons of CMT’s Making the Team depict high intensity and emotion as women compete for a coveted spot with the DCC. As USA Today reveals, typically 36 cheerleaders make it to the final team. This group includes both veteran dancers and newbies, who vie for their spot on the team through an intensive training camp. For fans, each year there are official photos and cheerleader bios posted on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader’s website.

How do you make it on the team?

First, potential DCC’s submit an online application. Then they start off their (in-person) journey to the field with rigorous preliminary auditions, which they curate themselves to show their personality, flair and skill in dance. Then they have to make it through the semi-final auditions. This level means they advance to more advanced choreographed dance routines and learn the signature DCC kickline and split. They also are tested with panel interviews, written tests on football knowledge and things like DCC history. At the end of the process they are challenged by the rigorous training camp which includes intensive dance training and uniform fittings.

One of the most difficult parts about trying to become a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is that they can be cut from participation in the audition process at any time. There are weekly cuts and the reasoning behind being eliminated from the auditions or training can also be quite hard to digest. In the past, hopefuls have been cut for a lack of stamina during dance routines or based on the fact that their body proportions don’t fit the DCC uniform. Nevertheless, the most ambitious return year after year, forming a bond with other aspiring starlets along the way.

How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make a year?

As NBC Sports Boston reported in 2022, the average NFL cheerleader made around $120 per game, which equals out to be $22,500 per year. For the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, which are easily considered one of the most popular squads of cheerleaders in the NFL, this number is slightly higher. But surprisingly, it is not as much as you might think. According to estimates the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders make $15-20 per hour, or $500 per match. This, considering the football season, equals out to be around $75,000 a year. In comparison to NFL players, who make around $2 million per season on average, this salary is not much.

With the amount that the cheerleaders have to do, it may not seem fair to others. The show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders even showcases how many of the cheerleaders are disappointed by the amount they agreed to in their contracts. Many of the girls have multiple jobs to keep afloat. On top of that sobering reality, many hopefuls that become cheerleaders need to move to Dallas, Texas pretty immediately after they make it on the team. The demanding schedule of the team and the amount of practice it takes to pull off clean routines on the field every time makes it nearly impossible for the women to make the choice to live wherever they want. So with commuting being the less popular option, the cheerleaders have to afford to live in this big and expensive city.

As the director of America’s Sweethearts Greg Whiteley tells Glamour UK, “Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are on the highest end of that [NFL cheer] pay scale. I’ve heard horror stories of what a typical NFL cheerleader [makes], but I think the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders fall into a new category. None of them are rich. None of them are getting paid a ton, but it isn’t the same dearth of payment that I think other NFL cheerleaders have to experience.” Yet that type of commentary has been put into perspective with comments made by cheerleaders since pay can also depend on rank. As class of 2022 veteran Kat Puryear famously told producers on America’s Sweetheart, “I would say I’m making like…a substitute teacher, I would say I’m making…like a Chick-fil-A worker who works full time.”

What we know about the recent 400% pay raise

Fortunately, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders are getting a significant pay raise after years of striving. As AP News confirms, in 2019 the team settled a lawsuit with one of the former dancers. This legal action led to the dancers per game pay to go from around $200 to $400. So although the details of the DCC’s contracts have not been revealed, the pay increase has been confirmed and marks a new day for the dancers. The cheerleaders can expect a 400% increase in pay for the 2025-26 season. They represent the #1 most valuable sports team in the world, which is worth roughly $10.1 billion, according to Forbes’ 2024 report.

As People cites, the pay raise will be a big benefit for the girls. “​​Despite often arriving hours before games for preparation and spending up to 30 to 40 hours per week in practice, many of them also held second – or third – jobs.” So this raise, which makes history, will be a big jump for the rights of the dancers on this team and potentially across the industry.

Much of the cheerleader’s lives center around their job on the team, which is why the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders pay raise is such a big deal. But as Marca reports, they are not even allowed to date who they want. When they join the team they are made to sign a non-fraternization contract, meaning that they cannot date or interact with the players. They have separate dressing rooms at the stadium, which means the most they will typically interact is on the field at games.

Can the DCC drink alcohol? All about the strict rules they have to follow

Of course, there are basic requirements, like not missing or being late to practices, but some of the rules that the dancers have to stick to seem questionable. As Cosmopolitan reports, the DCCs have to work with some rules around drinking, among other things. The cheerleaders can’t even make appearances at parties where alcohol is served; this is to make sure that they do not jeopardize their reputations as role models.

There are some strict rules about appearance and conduct to abide by as well, according to Marca. For example, they can’t have visible tattoos and they practically are not allowed to gain weight. This rule on weight is confirmed by the fact that once they are initially fitted for the DCC uniform when they make the team, there are no alterations. The custom fitted uniform is basically set in stone so they have to maintain their weight, size and shape during their time on the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the longest-serving Dallas Cowboys cheerleader?

There is more than one Dallas Cowboy cheerleader that holds the title. As the brand confirms, the Baker sisters VonCeil and Vanessa hold the title of longest tenured DCC at eight years each. They began in the team’s inaugural year, in 1972-73.

How many years can someone be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader?

If a cheerleader can keep up with the strict rules and brand standards, there is no limit to how many years she dances. Although, as Cosmopolitan confirms, the average time spent on the team is five years. Some of the most common reasons for DCCs to retire include dance injuries, career shifts or starting families.

Has any DCC married a player?

Yes a DCC has married a player, as Weekly DCC reports. Sonja Samuel and Kevin Brooks married and were working for the team at the same time. But in the past, marriage has occurred after both parts of the couple have no longer worked for the Dallas Cowboys. This happened in the example of Toby Gowin and Niki Green. Despite the rule of no fraternizing still being upheld, if the claims are not proven it would likely be hard for the team to take action. But as reported, there is a double standard since cheerleaders would hypothetically be dismissed while players would not.