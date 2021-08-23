The City of Columbia paid tribute to University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley by unveiling a bronze statue in her honor on Senate Street. This monument celebrates her exceptional achievements in basketball and advocacy for gender equality. According to WIS-TV, the statue, which depicts Staley cutting down a net while standing on a ladder, captures her legacy as a three-time national champion.

The statue’s unveiling was attended by prominent figures such as coach Debbie Ryan, Gamecock legend Alex English and former USC colleague Steve Spurrier. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said the statue is a symbol of inspiration for young female athletes striving for equality in sport. Initially hesitant to be memorialized, Staley was persuaded by Rickenmann and South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner. She learned that only 5% of statues worldwide honor women.

“When the idea of a statue honoring me was introduced, I was against it,” Staley said, per WIS-TV. “So I agreed to the statue, not for me, but for the girl who will walk by one day and wonder who I was. Maybe she’ll look me up. She’ll see that I did some things in basketball, of course, but I hope she sees much more. I hope she sees that I was a champion for equity and equality. That, in my own way, I pushed for change. That I stood proudly in the space God called me to inhabit, not as someone perfect or extraordinary, but as a regular girl who used her gifts to open doors so other girls wouldn’t have to knock as hard.”

More on Dawn Staley’s impact beyond basketball

Per 247Sports.com, since her start in 2008, Staley has transformed the Gamecocks into a basketball dynasty. She has secured seven NCAA Final Fours, nine SEC regular-season championships, and nine SEC Tournament titles. She has guided South Carolina to three national championships and is a four-time Naismith Coach of the Year. Her influence extends beyond the court, as she has mentored 18 WNBA Draft selections, including 11 first-round picks.

How the FAMS celebrated Dawn Staley

Staley’s fans, affectionately known as “FAMS,” gathered in large numbers to celebrate the statue.

“It’s really a testament to how the program has gone from nothing to a national icon,” USC junior Josh Williams said, according to WIS-TV. “When you talk about women’s college basketball, everybody knows South Carolina.”