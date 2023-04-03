Veterans and sports analysts speak out

Since the news of his WWE release, several veterans and sports analysts shared their love and support for Killings on social media, according to The New York Post.

“I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list,” Kevin Owens wrote on X. “An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude.”

Professional wrestler and actor Mike The Mizz, who also worked with Killings during the popular WWE tag team “The Awesome Truth,” shared fond memories he had with Killings during his career.

“Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining,” he wrote.

Canadian professional wrestler Natalya Neidhart wrote: “You are a class act @RonKillings. You were amazing to me since day one when I met you doing my first independent wrestling show in the U.S. Last week I loved seeing how excited you were for the championship match against John Cena. You remind everyone around the world to never give up on their dreams.”

“I love @RonKillings, sports analyst Pat McAfee wrote. “It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain THANK YOU TRUTH.”