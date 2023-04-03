Ron “R-Truth” Killings has been a mainstay in professional wrestling for nearly two decades, known for blending athleticism, entertainment and humor inside the ring.
The 53-year-old performer earned a reputation among fans and peers alike for his versatility, charisma and ability to connect with audiences across generations.
The WWE veteran announced his release from the company after nearly two decades.
R-Truth announced the news on social media
Killings, 53, announced the news Sunday in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE,” Killings wrote. “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”
R-Truth had two separate stints with WWE during his career
According to USA Today, wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first broke the news on X, stating that Killings would be leaving the WWE after “his deal expires.” The company will not renew his contract.
Killings spent 17 years in his second stint with the company, which was much longer than his first tenure from 1999 to 2001. He became a popular figure with TNA Wrestling from 2002 to 2007, per USA Today.
What was R-Truth known for in the WWE world?
In addition to wrestling, Killings is also a rapper and comedian. He often performed his own entrance music live, leading fans in a “what’s up?” chant, and used humor in his segments that frequently caused other wrestlers to break character on air.
The Charlotte native worked alongside other WWE legends like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton and even his “childhood hero,” John Cena.
Killings is a two-time United States champion, two-time Hardcore champion and two-time Tag Team champion. That said, he is most closely associated with the 24/7 Championship, USA Today reported.
Veterans and sports analysts speak out
Since the news of his WWE release, several veterans and sports analysts shared their love and support for Killings on social media, according to The New York Post.
“I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list,” Kevin Owens wrote on X. “An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude.”
Professional wrestler and actor Mike The Mizz, who also worked with Killings during the popular WWE tag team “The Awesome Truth,” shared fond memories he had with Killings during his career.
“Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining,” he wrote.
Canadian professional wrestler Natalya Neidhart wrote: “You are a class act @RonKillings. You were amazing to me since day one when I met you doing my first independent wrestling show in the U.S. Last week I loved seeing how excited you were for the championship match against John Cena. You remind everyone around the world to never give up on their dreams.”
“I love @RonKillings, sports analyst Pat McAfee wrote. “It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain THANK YOU TRUTH.”