High-profile names continue to pop up in relation to the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Several celebrities have either already testified or are expected to in the near future. For a refresher, check out Blavity’s recap of what’s happened with Diddy’s trial so far.

Social media is full of speculation about who will get pulled into the trial, and the names of the victims, witnesses, or willing participants in Diddy’s alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. One of the newest names floating around is Usher Raymond. This has fans wondering, “Did Usher testify at Diddy’s trial?”

Who Has Testified In Diddy’s Trial So Far?

Photo: Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

So far, the trial has included testimony from legal experts, people associated with Combs, and some of his alleged victims. One of these victims, Cassie Ventura Fine, testified about Combs’ abuse in extensive detail, according to NBC News.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me,” Ventura Fine said. “I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear.”

Following Ventura Fine’s testimony, forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes took the stand to testify about abusive relationships. Though Hughes hasn’t assessed anyone related to this trial, she provided context on how relationships like the one Combs had with Ventura Fine often operate through fear and manipulation.

“It’s about the power and control that the abuser has over the victim,” she said.

According to CNN, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon also testified about items found during the raid of Combs’ Miami residence. Agents reportedly found firearms with their serial numbers scratched off and ammunition. They also found a bag with “Puffy” written on it filled with cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, alprazolam, and methamphetamine.

George Kaplan, who worked as a personal assistant to Combs, testified as well. According to ABC News, he revealed that his job was regularly threatened and described how people who worked for Combs protected him from facing consequences. Kaplan also testified that he’d bought MDMA for Combs and prepared hotel rooms with alcohol, baby oil, and candles, among other items.

On May 22, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi took the stand to testify about his interactions with Combs. Mescudi confirmed rumours that Combs targeted him because of his relationship with Ventura Fine. In his testimony, he alleged that Combs had broken into his house and damaged his property. Mescudi also stated his belief that Combs orchestrated a 2012 explosion that severely damaged his car.

Will Usher Actually Testify At Diddy’s Trial?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

According to Snopes, the rumor that Usher testified in Combs’ trial started when a fake video created with AI was posted to YouTube. The video, which claimed to show Usher’s testimony at the trial, was quickly debunked.

However, his name did actually come up during someone else’s testimony. According to VIBE, Dawn Richard testified that she saw Combs punch Ventura in the stomach at a dinner party in 2010.

“She immediately bent over, [Combs] told her to leave,” Richard testified. “No one intervened.”

Richards, a singer once signed to Combs’ record label, also claimed that Usher, Ne-Yo, Jimmy Iovine, and other celebrities were in attendance. However, she didn’t state whether any of these celebrities witnessed the incident directly.

That testimony is the only official mention of Raymond during the trial so far.

How Long Has Usher Known Diddy?

Raymond and Combs have a longstanding relationship going back to the early 1990s when they were both becoming household names. In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, Raymond said he was essentially sent to live with Combs for a year when he broke into the music industry.

“Hardest days of my life,” Raymond said in reference to the time. “I had to knuckle up, figure s–t out in New York by my mother-f–king self.” He went on to say, “Puff introduced me to a totally different set of s–t — sex, specifically. Sex is so hot in the industry, man… There was always girls around. You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen.”

In the context of Combs’ current trial, Raymond’s stories from more than 20 years ago could have a darker meaning. They seem to hint at the far-reaching impact of this scandal.

According to USA Today, men have also accused Combs of sexual assault. Some of these accusers say they were minors when the assaults happened. This has raised questions about whether Raymond was ever a victim of Combs’ abuse.

As of this writing, no reports have confirmed whether Raymond will testify in Diddy’s trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Shyne and Puff Daddy?

According to CNN, Moses “Shyne” Barrow was a protégé of Combs in the late 1990s. In 1999, the two were involved in a shooting at a nightclub. Though Combs was acquitted, Barrow was not. He was sentenced to jail time for the incident and eventually deported to his home country of Belize. In the Hulu documentary, “The Honorable Shyne,” Barrow said he believed Combs set him up to take the blame for the shooting.

How much money has Sean Combs lost?

According to Forbes, Sean Combs’s net worth has reportedly shrunk from around $700 million in 2019 to $400 million as of late 2024. Combs currently owns multiple properties and has been paid more than $1 billion in partnerships and business deals with brands like Ciroc and Revolt.