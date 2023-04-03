Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, the twin daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs, shared their plans after graduating high school in a since-deleted TikTok video. They shared that they won’t be attending college and will start working immediately after graduation.

Jessie and D’Lila posted a video on TikTok in which they are seen doing their morning skincare and makeup routines.

The Combs twins are setting out to become entrepreneurs

“Today is our last day of high school. And we’re so sad,” they said, according to Vibe.

“Since Jessie and I are not going to college, we’re gonna be wearing one of our brand hoodies because we are repping that we will be business owners and working,” they added.

In the video, they reportedly wore matching black hoodies with the words “Sweet Sixteen,” as well as their birthday, a UFO print and their names printed on it. The sisters did not reveal details of a potential release.

The Combs twins are graduating from high school this year

Jessie and D’Lila both attended Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. They shared photographs of their senior prom last weekend. They had a photoshoot, where they posed wearing bedazzled red matching gowns with similar hair, makeup and nails.

D’Lila was apparently crowned Prom Queen that evening. Her date, a boy named Emmitt, was crowned Prom King alongside her.

“2k25 Prom King and Queen -D’Lila & Emmitt❣️” the sisters captioned an Instagram post.

The twins are living in California with their late Kim Porter’s friend

As Blavity reported, the sisters have been living in Los Angeles with Lawanda “Lala” Lane, a friend of their late mother Kim Porter. Although Lane isn’t their legal guardian, she has taken care of them for years. Over the years, she took to Instagram to post the twins’ milestones such as prom pictures.

“Proud Auntie,” she wrote on their most recent prom pictures.

News that Lane was taking care of Jessie and D’Lila came out in September 2024 following Diddy’s incarceration in New York and his indictment on racketeering, sex trafficking and kidnapping charges.