On Thursday, Drake surprised fans with a new collaboration with British rapper Central Cee.

“Which One” is the second single on the rapper’s upcoming Iceman album, which he’s teased since June while on tour in Europe with PartyNextDoor. Read on for everything to know about Drake and Central Cee’s latest joint effort.

Drake debuted the song on episode two of his Iceman livestream series

According to HotNewHipHop, fans suspected a new Drake single was en route after the rapper posted a picture that read “9PM” on Instagram. He included an ice cube emoji in the post’s caption, referencing his new Iceman era.

Drake debuted the song during the second episode of his Iceman livestream series, which dropped on YouTube Thursday evening, Pitchfork reported. “Which One” plays as the rappers eyed a woman dancing in an empty swimming pool. The Canadian native shared the full song shortly after the episode’s release.

It’s the first time the rappers have collaborated since 2023’s “On the Radar Freestyle.”

Fans react to ‘Which One’ on social media

Drake fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on “Which One,” most of which were positive.

Drake & Central Cee on “Which One” pic.twitter.com/HPaohMmIyE — chris (@chriscznn) July 25, 2025

You want Cench or your ex, which one?



You want friends or success, which one? pic.twitter.com/5s2VeHpQo3 — ties (@lottatiez) July 25, 2025

Which One is gonna sound even better during summer in a few months time pic.twitter.com/BRbs6SkFU4 — Craig (@CHendricks20) July 25, 2025

But not everyone likes the new track.

r/Drizzy reacts to drakes new song “Which One”



The stans aren’t too happy about the flop drop😂 pic.twitter.com/JxVv8TlOFl — Tupac’s Ring 👑 (@meetdagrams) July 25, 2025