Once you’re in the NBA playoffs, it becomes anyone’s game. Any team has a chance to win a title, and it’s that hope that Golden State’s Draymond Green plays with. The fervor that the former defensive player of the year plays with is with that possibility in mind. I have great respect for that in a vacuum.

However, it’s that same fervor that, at times, has morphed into careless and violent play. So, when Green picked up one of his most recent technical fouls, it was met with disdain by him.

Some feel that Draymond Green’s foul didn’t show enough intent to harm to be labeled as a flagrant foul penalty 1.

But what makes Green’s case a bit different is his propensity to be careless on the court. The four-time NBA champion has forged this path, hurting many along the way. From multiple kicks to players below the belt to choking Rudy Gobert for half of a basketball court. He even stomped on Domantas Sabonis, bruising his sternum during a game. Not to be outdone, Green then reacts as if he did nothing. Sort of like a 1980s heel Ric Flair.

Draymond Green’s reputation has clearly preceded him

What I’ve highlighted is, quite frankly, the tip of the iceberg. But somehow, Green used his being reprimanded as an opportunity to say that he will not be painted as an “angry Black man.” After not speaking to the media that night in Minnesota, he went on that short rant. He has a knack for trying to manipulate the narrative as many players strive to do in this era. In some instances, I find it to be admirable. But in the immortal words of Katt Williams, “Do you know I can see you?”

The issue with Green’s assertion is that I haven’t seen Green be painted as an angry Black man in the national media. Why, of all people, would the media choose him to be that person? What we do have is a CVS receipt length list of instances where Green has taken things too far. Even in the video above, you see the amount of restraint from referees that Green is allowed. He is allowed to continue to yell and curse at referees, many times without being given a second technical foul. That, in part, is due to the referees trying to maintain some integrity of play, knowing how integral Green is to the Warriors’ success. But one could argue, Green is granted much more leeway in the NBA to mouth off than any other player this side of LeBron James.

For me, Draymond Green’s exclamation has no merit

There are Black men legitimately wrongfully accused of things daily. They deserve the grace for the punishments levied against them. As I have said to those in my circle in the past, Green earns it. He has earned his reputation in the NBA as a dogged defender and a great basketball mind. But legacy-wise, his immaturity on the court will also be a thing. As his accolades will be prefaced with “what he does may not show up on the box score,” his foul history will need no introduction. Do I think he is one of the league’s best irritants on the court? Sure. Could he have benefited his team more with some more poise? Without a doubt. I’m sure Green would agree, but that would require some humility.